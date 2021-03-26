Indonesia to ban exodus back home in 2021: Minister





Indonesia will once again ban the annual tradition of the homecoming exodus known locally as the back home this year, the Minister responsible for the coordination of human development and culture announced today. There will still be a collective day off for Eid al-Fitr, but all mudik activity is prohibited. Social assistance will be distributed, Muhadjir said, adding that the official restriction will be issued by the transport ministry and the national police. Mudik, which coincides with the Eid al-Fitr holiday, sees an estimated 30 million Indonesians visit their hometowns each year before the pandemic. This year, the Eid holiday should fall on May 13 and 14, with a collective day off scheduled for May 12. Today’s announcement effectively reversed what Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said March 16, who said at the time that mudik would not be banned this year despite the ongoing pandemic. Muhadjir said the decision to ban the annual exodus was based on instructions from President Joko Widodo this week, citing potential risks for the transmission of COVID-19. The mechanism for the mobility of people and goods will be regulated by the competent ministries and institutions. For religious activities to accommodate Ramadan, it will be regulated by the Ministry of Religious Affairs in consultation with religious organizations, he explained. The minister said the ban will come into effect from May 6 to 17 and citizens are strongly advised not to travel outside of their respective region before and after the mudik ban period. After some initial reluctancePresident Joko Widodo last year banned the mudik for the Eid holiday in May, as Indonesia officially reported its first cases of COVID-19 in two months. Even so, millions of people still left for their hometowns, especially before the ban went into effect. Before last year’s Eid holiday, Indonesia was registering hundreds of new cases a day. The daily tally pulled beyond 1,000 cases marks a few weeks after Eid, which was partly attributed to the mudik. The government has repeatedly reduced the number of public holidays to discourage people from traveling throughout the pandemic. Nonetheless, Indonesia has regularly seen huge spikes in cases after the summer holidays, the highest peaks in particular of more than 10,000 cases per day after the Christmas and New Year holidays.

