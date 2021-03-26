Politics
Government plans to sell Air India by June
Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ government is set to call for financial bids for the national airline Air India Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter, heading towards the sale of an airline that survives on the taxpayer money.
Bidders would have 90 days to submit their financial offer from the date of the request, the people said, asking not to be identified citing rules.
Indias Tata Group and SpiceJet Chairman Ajay Singh have been shortlisted to bid for the carrier, local media reported this week. A financial tender will be a step forward for Modi, who has previously failed to sell the business that has been bailed out by the government several times over the past decade.
The sale is also essential for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is seeking to raise funds through the sale of assets to stop a budget deficit that has reached an all-time high due to measures taken to combat the pandemic.
A spokesperson for the finance ministry declined to comment.
The government intends to close the deal in June, with financial offers slated for the first week of that month, the people said. Air India, for its part, has set up teams to help bidders evaluate different aspects of the airline, they said.
Tata and Singh will submit bids after performing Air India’s due diligence, the Times of India newspaper reported earlier this week.
Security clearance for shortlisted bidders will run concurrently after the government issues a financial tender, the people said.
This story was posted from an agency feed with no text editing. Only the title has been changed.
