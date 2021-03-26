Bagai family asks PM to save his palace





PESHAWAR:

The Bagai family wrote a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan asking him to stop the dismantling of the historic Bagai Palace in Dera Ismail Khan, city of Khyber-Pakthunkhwa (KP).

The family is now based in India. The Bagai Palace, commonly known as the Bagai Mahal, was built in the late 1800s by Seth Das Ram Bagai inside the old walled city of Dera. The Bagais were the zamindar or owners and main business family of the region whose wealth was the stuff of local legends.

Bagai was at the top of Dera’s social fabric under the British Raj. They built a bund to save the city from the annual floods and also established a Vedic college in Dera using their own money to compete with the Islamia college in Peshawar. Their luxurious residence was one of the last memorials of this super rich family, but it was recently bought by a private group and dismantled despite concerns from the local community.

The family fled to India after Partition, leaving behind all of their land and wealth in the face of deadly anti-Hindu riots.

“I am writing this to draw your immediate attention to the demolition of a heritage site in Dera Ismail Khan – ‘Bagai Mahal’ despite the considerable efforts made by the Department of Archeology to preserve it. The public has created a lot of agitation to stop the demolition and are ready to protest if given the opportunity to preserve their heritage, ”said the letter, a copy of which is available from The Express Tribune.

“Today the Bagai family asked the KP administration to stop the demolition, but the mafias and land grabbers do not seem to budge and continue to ruin the Bagai Mahal. The site could be enhanced by the creation of a museum including a library and the preservation of some artefacts will prove to be a tourist attraction, symbol of culture.

The Bagai family also agreed to contribute to the restoration by all possible means and resources.

The clock is ticking and the culprits have been shown to be without morality. Therefore, with all respect and a sad heart filled with hope, we humbly ask you to help us save this heritage site which, if vandalized, can never be restored, ”says the letter written by Attul Bagai and other family members.

Posted in The Express Tribune on March 26, 2021.

