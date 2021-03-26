Jokowi signs PP to ban the buying and selling of body organs, how do you donate organs?





TIME.CO, Jakarta – Government Regulation (PP) number 53 of 2021 regarding organ and body tissue transplantation was signed by President Joko Widodo. One of the PP prohibitions concerns buying and selling organs. In the PP that was signed Jokowi According to the government, organ or tissue transplants are not exchanged for any reason, except for reimbursement of the costs of organ and tissue treatment, excluding commercialization. The PP, in force since March 5, 2021, also imposes the obligation to provide organ and tissue donors to the government. Not only that, the government is also responsible for increasing donation and availability of organs and tissues. Like blood donation, organ and tissue donation can save the life of a person who has a dysfunction in one of their organs. When it comes to organ and tissue donation, there are things to take into account, such as the type of organ donated, the donor’s age, the donor’s state of health, the type of donor and knowledge of the risks of becoming a donor must also be taken into consideration. As for the types of organs donated, almost any organ can be donated to anyone. The parts that can be donated are vital organs, heart, kidneys, pancreas, lungs, intestines, body tissues, skin, bones, stem cells, cornea and connective tissue. Read: Organs that have not recovered even though Covid-19 patients are cured In some countries, you can donate external organs such as the hands and face. However, in Indonesia this cannot be done. For the age of the donors, young and old can do this, as there is no age limit as long as the donor is in good health. Donors under the age of 18 must have a written authorization letter from their parents or guardians. As for the state of health of the donor, people who wish to donate their organs must be in good health, in particular the organs to be donated. Criteria for people who cannot donate organs are people with HIV, hepatitis C, Ebola virus, toxoplasmosis, malaria, diabetes, kidney failure, heart disease, and cancer. Before donating organs, donors must first check their health. After that, the type of donor included in the organ donation procedure. The types of donors are divided into 2, namely living donors and deceased donors, depending on the condition of the donor. For living donors, the organs that can be donated are the heart, blood, pancreas, kidneys, liver, lungs and intestines. Living donors are donated if the donor is still alive and willing to donate organs. Whereas for a deceased donor, this is the condition of the deceased donor. And it’s quite important to giver organs is attentive to the risks for the donor of these organs. This organ donation procedure requires major surgery. This action can lead to complications, bleeding, pain and damage to other organs and tissues. It is important that donors pay attention to lifestyle and food when donating organs. GERIN RIO PRANATA







