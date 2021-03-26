Indian Prime Minister Modi visits Bangladesh, sparking violent protests | American World News

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the capital of Bangladesh on Friday to join celebrations marking the country’s 50th anniversary of independence.

His visit sparked violent protests in Dhaka’s main mosque which were dispersed by police with tear gas and rubber bullets, injuring dozens after clashes erupted between groups of protesters, according to officials and witnesses.

Critics accuse the Hindu nationalist Modis party of fueling religious polarization in India and of discriminating against minorities, especially Muslims.

Modi’s two-day visit, his first abroad since the coronavirus pandemic began last year, will include the commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the birth of Bangladeshi independence leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Hasina, a key partner of India in maintaining regional stability, greeted Modi at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Friday morning.

As of Friday afternoon, hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Baitul Mokarram Mosque. Witnesses said violent clashes erupted after a faction of protesters started waving their shoes in disrespect for Modi, and another group tried to stop them.

Local media said the protesters who tried to stop the shoe unrest aligned with the ruling Awami League party. The party criticized the other protest faction for trying to create chaos in the country when Modis visited.

Local television showed protesters throwing stones at the police, who were heavily present in the streets near the mosque. Somoy TV reported that at least 40 people were injured, including journalists, and taken to Dhaka Medical College hospital for treatment.

Abdul Mazid, a businessman who joined in the prayer, told The Associated Press he was trapped in the mosque after trying to flee when violence erupted during the prayer.

I had a feeling something was going to happen. I am still inside the mosque, he said over the phone. There is tremendous violence, I can see it from here. “

A police official said members of several Islamist groups joined the protests, but it was not immediately clear which groups they represented. The official spoke on condition of anonymity in accordance with regulations. He declined to give figures on the number of people injured.

While Modis’ trip is primarily focused on Bangladesh’s birthday celebrations, the visit also has a home political agenda, as voting begins on Saturday in several state-level elections, including West Bengal, which borders Bangladesh.

With an eye on galvanizing Hindu support in the key battlefield state, Modi is about to visit a Hindu temple outside of Dhaka which is sacred to the Matua community in West Bengal. The Matua sect vote is expected to determine the winner of at least seven seats in a tight race for control of the state assembly.

Modi, in a tweet Thursday night ahead of his trip, said the two countries share a vital relationship.

Our partnership with Bangladesh is an important pillar of our neighborhood policy first, and we are determined to deepen and diversify it further. We will continue to support Bangladesh’s remarkable development journey under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasinas, he said.

In recent weeks, protesters have urged the Indian leader not to come to Bangladesh and chanted anti-India and anti-Modi slogans. Student protesters called Modi the Butcher of Gujarat. “Others carried signs that read Go Back Modi, Go Back India and Go Back Killer Modi.

Modi was chief minister of the western state of Gujarat in 2002 when the Hindu-Muslim riots claimed more than 1,000 lives. Allegations that authorities allowed and even encouraged bloodshed have long followed Modi, who has repeatedly denied playing a role. The Supreme Court of India said it had found no evidence to prosecute him.

Protesters also criticized Hasina for inviting Modi, saying the two countries had many unresolved differences. Protesters accuse Modi and his Hindu nationalist party of discriminating against Muslims, as a controversial 2019 amendment to the citizenship law.

They also criticized the killings of Bangladeshis by Indian border guards. India claims such casualties occur when Bangladeshis are involved in cross-border smuggling and attempt to cross the border illegally.