Senior Tory dismisses Boris Johnsons’ claim to be a feminist, saying: Judge him by his actions





A senior Conservative MP rejected Boris Johnsons’ claim to be a feminist, pointing to her dismal failure to promote women. Downing Street in the face of criticism from prime ministers, past sexist comments have insisted he deserves to be called a feminist, urging people to reconsider his record. But Caroline Nokes, chair of the Commons Women and Equality Committee, said a key test was the makeup of Cabinet, which remained predominantly male. I’m really upset by a comment, as reported to me, that the PM admitted he needed to have more women in his cabinet, he shouldn’t accept it, you should want him , she told the Conservative Spring Forum. Do I think the Prime Minister is a feminist? No I do not know. I think we have to judge him by his actions, not his words. Read more: Ms Nokes protested that the proportion of female cabinet ministers was declining, saying: I mean, how can that even be possible? At a time when we obviously did not have a reshuffle? Didn’t hear from women at press conferences and on Sunday morning broadcast tours, she told a panel hosted byINHouse Communications on the online forum. Inside Politics Newsletter The latest news on Brexit, politics and beyond delivered straight to your inbox every day of the week Inside Politics Newsletter The latest news on Brexit, politics and beyond delivered straight to your inbox every day of the week The comments come after Mr Johnson was accused of hypocrisy when he called for an end to the occasional daily sexism over the murder of Sarah Everard. It was pointed out that he had previously called women a “hot totty,” called out the children of rude, ignorant and illegitimate single mothers, and berated men for not taking control of their wives. Only one female Home Secretary, Priti Patel, led one of dozens of Downing Street press conferences during the Covid-19 pandemic, and only four times. Mr. Nokes also protested that Suella Braverman, the pregnant attorney general, had been replaced by a man, as had Alok Sharma, the business secretary entrusted with responsibility for the COP26 summit. When a justice group was formed to discuss violence against women, there was only one woman around the Cabinet table, which Ms Nokes called horrific. When it was announced Mr Johnson was too busy to take paternity leave, to help care for his young son Wilf, his press secretary Allegra Stratton insisted he was very busy of his children. And, describing him as a feminist, she highlighted his launch in 2009 as mayor of London of a call to action to end violence against women, including quadrupling funding for the centers. crisis for rape. People should be looking at his record, not just in government when you have a domestic abuse bill going through the Lords and the sentencing bill that will increase sentences for rapists and pedophiles, she said. This is not something the Prime Minister has recently converted to, it is something he was considering in 2009.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos