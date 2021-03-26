Turkish leader condemns attack on Greek Cypriot Adm mosque





ISTANBUL The Turkish president condemned Thursday’s attack on a Greek Cypriot administration mosque. “Unfortunately, the Greek Cypriots are still doing this stuff. It was nothing but provocation at the summit of EU leaders,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters after Friday prayers in the Istanbul metropolis. Turkish-EU relations were a major topic during the two-day summit, which concluded on Friday, including friction on the divided island of Cyprus. The mosque, in the village of Episkopi, was vandalized by Greek nationalist slogans with the Greek flag and a Christian cross drawn on its walls and doors. The decades-long division of the island was sparked by a coup campaign for enosis, or union with Greece, and ethnic violence targeting the island’s Turkish population. Ethnic attacks that began in the early 1960s forced the Turkish Cypriots to retreat to enclaves for their safety. In 1974, a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at annexing Greece led to military intervention by Turkey as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence. The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) was founded in 1983. Istanbul Convention, vaccine collection Regarding Turkey’s withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention last week, Erdogan said this step was completely legal. The 2011 convention aims to prevent violence against women, but Turkish officials say national law already provides women with sufficient protection, while other sections of the pact run counter to Turkish values. On the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Turkey, the president said it should be completed by May or June. Erdogan also said that Turkey’s original deal with China last year was in fact to deliver 100 million doses of the vaccine, but Ankara had not received 50 million by the end of the month. of February, as had been promised. The president said he reminded Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi of this promise during a meeting between the two in Ankara, the Turkish capital, on Thursday. Discussions are also underway to purchase the Russian COVID-19 vaccine, in addition to other vaccines in the pipeline, Erdogan added. * Writing by Seda Sevencan The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos