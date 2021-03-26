No quick fix in Myanmar, says Vivian Balakrishnan after meeting Jokowi, Southeast Asia, News & Top Stories

Connect with us

JAKARTA – Don’t expect a quick solution to the Myanmar crisis, Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said Friday (March 26th) after a meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo where they discussed the military coup in the member state of Asean as well as opportunities. in the green economy.

Dr Balakrishnan said it was “essential” for the credibility, centrality and relevance of ASEAN to have a position and to be able to offer constructive assistance to Myanmar.

“It is not a happy subject. It is a tragedy that is unfolding … It is going to take some time to be resolved,” he told Singaporean media, concluding a two-day visit to the city. Indonesian capital, his last stop after a whirlwind work trip to Brunei and Malaysia that started on Monday.

Dr Balakrishnan said that he and Mr Widodo, better known as Jokowi, spoke about the situation in Myanmar at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta.

On March 19, the president called for an end to the violence and the restoration of peace and stability in Myanmar following the February 1 military coup and the security crackdown on protesters in the country. He also urged ASEAN leaders to meet to discuss the crisis.

Dr Balakrishnan on Friday reaffirmed that Indonesia and Singapore do not believe in foreign interference in domestic politics, but hoped Myanmar would take the views of regional leaders into consideration.

He said that a summit would allow leaders in particular “to have a chance to arrive quietly, confidentially and openly among themselves to a series of conclusions”.

Dr Balakrishnan and his Indonesian counterpart, Ms Retno Marsudi, expressed their support for such a summit at a joint press conference on Thursday.

Besides Myanmar, Dr Balakrishnan also spoke with Mr Joko about the green economy, which Dr Balakrishnan says will take a huge boost not only in Indonesia but also in South East Asia, in the decades to come.

“The president was particularly seized with this issue of the green economy and the opportunities that the green economy presents for Indonesia in terms of Indonesia’s access to hydroelectricity, wind power, geothermal energy. , to solar panels and how the renewable energy economy has been transformed just within five to ten years, ”he said.

Dr Balakrishnan also met with senior Indonesian ministers, including Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Coordination Luhut Pandjaitan, with whom he discussed investment opportunities in the renewable energy sector in Indonesia as well as cooperation trade and investment in the maritime sector.

Other officials included Economic Coordination Minister Airlangga Hartarto, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno and Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan.

“It was very eventful, but like I said, a very productive and rewarding visit,” he said.

On tourism and travel arrangements between the two countries, Dr Balakrishnan said the approach in this regard was “gradual, safe and cautious” in light of the Covid-19 situation.

For cross-border travel to take place, the two countries must be able to share verifiable records such as Covid-19 tests and vaccination.

“We need … the Covid situation to improve significantly, ideally for them (Indonesia) to achieve the same level of control that we currently have in Singapore, which means that every day we have zero, one or two cases locally, “he said.

“So it will take some time and that is why I am completely reiterating IbuRetno’s point. Let’s do it gradually, carefully, carefully. This is the way to do it,” he said.

Singapore has been Indonesia’s top foreign investor since 2014. Last year’s investment was up 50.8% from 2019 and was the highest in at least six years, starting in 2015.



