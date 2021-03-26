China’s green campaign leaves metals ready for more cuts

The heart of China’s heavy industry is working to take tougher measures to tackle smog and reduce carbon emissions after wide-ranging crackdowns and a rise in President Xi Jinping’s green rhetoric.

Metals have soared – with some markets now at their highest in a decade – on signs that a more centralized push to curb pollution and target excessive energy use will reduce output. Recent crackdowns at major aluminum and steel hubs indicate a more rigid approach to these rule-breaking rules, even after the government has exposed more of them. moderate environmental targets than foreseen in its last five-year plan.

“This is the start of a battle between competing interests,” Lauri Myllyvirta, senior analyst at the Clean Air and Energy Research Center, said by phone. “The five-year plan describes a very business-as-usual model, but there is clearly pressure from many other important players for more meaningful progress on emissions.”

The return of the pandemic, heavy construction in China, has increased emissions in 2020. Now, policymakers must navigate between the need to achieve a growth target of more than 6%, while taking into account calls from leaders for cleaner development. For metals, this jeopardizes decades of supply growth.

The concerns are already spilling over into the markets. The steel coil, used in everything from refrigerators to cars, is at its highest since 2008. Aluminum futures in Shanghai are almost the highest in a decade, while zinc hits a high of nearly two years. At the same time, iron ore collapsed, fearing that production restrictions at steel mills would hurt demand for raw material.

Hungry for energy

More than

Metal production is an energy intensive process. Steel accounts for 15% of China’s carbon emissions, the biggest chunk among manufacturers, with most of the pollution generated in high-temperature furnaces where iron ore is smelted with coal. Aluminum accounts for 3.6%, largely due to its heavy reliance on coal-fired power plants to power its refineries.

The Chinese Minister of the Environment personally led a rush to the steel town of Tangshan, responsible for 14% of national production, this month. His team’s discovery that several plants were ignoring borders and setting false records was quickly followed by the extension of restrictions until the remainder of this year.

In Inner Mongolia, authorities have set their sights on a series of targets affecting several industries including aluminum and zinc after the autonomous region was criticized by President Xi for using too much energy. US aluminum supplier Alcoa Corp. considers the borders as a “ game changer ”for the industry which struggles with years of supply glut.

The more optimistic next step would be a widening of the campaign against dirty industries that are capping supply more widely across the country. There are already signs that no target will be too big. Aluminum Corp. of China, the world’s largest producer, was specifically called by the authorities for insufficient controls.

“China’s green push is fueling the commodities rally amid the global pandemic recovery,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Zhu Yi said by phone. “It will slow down production growth in its giant metals market and move towards high added value products. These two factors will cause prices to increase. “

Restriction risks

Still, there is a risk of less bullish results if the current wave of restrictions prove to be localized or ineffective. And factories elsewhere in the country could simply increase production to compensate for targeted areas, which could give more leverage to larger public producers.

China’s steel production hit a record despite a multi-year push to contain excess capacity. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. expects production to increase this year in part due to forecasts that the global economic recovery will boost demand.

“We remain skeptical about the membership level and expect steelmakers outside Tangshan to make up for any supply shortages,” said Malan Wu, research director at Wood Mackenzie Ltd.

– With the help of Annie Lee, Winnie Zhu and Alfred Cang