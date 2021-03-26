What went wrong with Imran Khan?





Before entering politics, Imran Khan had too many incredible feats under his belt as a cricketer, educator, philanthropist, social worker, traveler, charismatic personality and world famous figure. In his personal qualities he is extremely honest, very purposeful and determined to achieve his goal for which he works diligently. After founding a political party, he worked hard with enthusiasm for over 20 years and suffered many electoral setbacks without being discouraged. Finally, in the aftermath of the 2018 elections, he acquired sufficient strength to secure a majority in Parliament and form the government.

Now is the time to put in motion his dreams of eliminating corruption, improving the lot of the poor, and ending the decades-old system of political exploitation. When he was sworn in on August 18, 2018, his immediate challenges included flawed energy policies, a spiraling budget deficit, pervasive corruption, a grossly inadequate tax-to-GDP ratio, underinvestment in education and health, etc. The PTI’s economic reform program also called for a 9 percent increase in GDP with a 5 percent increase in tax collection, a 2 percent reduction in unnecessary spending, and a 2 percent reduction in business losses. ESP. This economic agenda provided for a growth rate of 6%, inflation reduced to 7%, the budget deficit reduced to 4.5%, tax revenues increased by 15%. These were his ambitious plans and his great challenges.

The problem with Imran Khan is that he is a very good sportsman, but unfortunately not a good politician. For a good politician, one must have a generous heart and mind, act in a spirit of accommodation with one’s political rivals, and give them the weight they are due as long as they do not go against their own. program and try to accompany them. the depth of their political course for the common good of their people.

Being a democratically elected leader, Imran Khan must pause for a moment to reflect on why popular mood across Pakistan has increasingly turned against him. It is also clear to him that if this mood persists, the time is not very far away when people will stand up against the existing order, and leave until he is replaced by a more benevolent ruler. Several random on-site investigations carried out by the media in the markets and the streets have already shown the faces of the masses full of anguish and deep dismay at his governance which is due to the unprecedented rise in the prices of consumer goods, which exploded and became within their reach. Just as charity begins at home, so perdition causes cracks at the lowest level. Climbing on the Victory Ridge shortly after the elections, Imran Khan announced that all the sprawling buildings of the PM House, Governors and Official Residences of Chief Ministers, will be removed and put for public use, by converting them into universities, hospitals and public welfare projects. More than two years have passed, but nothing has been heard about the outcome of his first statement. It seemed like an empty slogan to celebrate the victory.

Later, Imran Khan promised his nation to create 10 million jobs and build five million houses, but even after the expiration of more than two years, indeed, more than half of his tenure, he failed to give them a single job or a single house. . Instead, it created more instability and several million people were made redundant due to the economic instability.

Another example of his political naivety is Imran Khan’s claim that he will force them to get rid of their hidden wealth and in so doing put Pakistan on the path to progress. So far, no remarkable recovery has been made by a politician who has even a slim chance of improving Pakistan’s economic situation.

He fervently declared that he would rather kill himself than go and ask other nations for help; but later he went to each country with the same begging bowl in hand and yet could not raise the necessary funds as he had planned.

The current state of the economy during his reign presents a grim picture. Inflation is at an all time high; likewise, unemployment is at the highest level. The cost of living has become so high that even people of modest means cannot afford the basic necessities of daily use. The prices of oil, gas and electricity have recorded increases that are difficult to satisfy for the average consumer. The increase in the prices of consumer goods is all the more alarming as it seriously affects the common man, who is the backbone of society. PTI leaders have no answer to this lackluster performance except to say that they inherited a bad economy. Current economic indicators, compared to the pre-PTI rule, even contradict this claim. A few days ago, Imran Khan had to admit the slow pace of his progress, but added that his government will now deal with the most fundamental issues, which, due to the lack of time at his disposal, seems to be a size claim. Many structural reforms, such as the energy sector, revenue collection and human capital development, are difficult to achieve during the remainder of his tenure.

Politically, Imran Khan, in all his speeches and talks, has criticized opposition leaders as crooks and thieves who have plundered the wealth of this country and piled their assets in foreign countries. This claim may be true, but its excessive repetition by the Prime Minister (especially when it comes to corrupt is exclusively the responsibility of the NAB, an independent forum, with which the Prime Minister has nothing to do. ) is likely to throw a splash on the integrity and impartiality of the PM, vis-à-vis the NAB.

Moreover, Imran Khan’s claim that he will force them to extricate themselves from their hidden riches and in so doing put Pakistan on the path to progress is yet another example of his political naivety. So far, no remarkable recovery has been made by a politician who has even a slim chance of improving Pakistan’s economic situation. As Prime Minister, he should know that calling someone corrupt in public without a judicial decree from a court is inherently reprehensible and liable to criminal prosecution.

There are compelling explanations for these failures that cannot be denied. Imran Khan inherited a bad economy with extremely heavy debts, which no government in the past has tried to minimize. Among the factors influencing the rise in prices are rapid population growth, increased non-development government spending, insufficient agricultural and industrial production, and increased imports.

To bring some relief to very poor sections, he started the Ehsas program which provided cash assistance to 12 million families modeled on Benazir’s income support program. Imran Khan initially promised not to get a foreign loan, but was unsuccessful in getting help from friendly countries and was therefore led to seek IMF help in securing a $ 6 billion loan, in order help resuscitate the country’s struggling economy. But most of the demolition work was done by COVID-19.

