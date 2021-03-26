British government, sensing an opportunity, rolls up in flag

LONDON It started last week when the BBC’s morning show host mocked a cabinet minister, Robert Jenrick, for the Union Jack hanging conspicuously behind him, next to a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II. The flag, the host cracked, did not live up to standard-sized government interview measurements.

The host, Charlie Stayt, and his co-host, Naga Munchetty, who laughed, were quickly in the hot water. After the BBC was criticized for disrespecting the British flag, the two were reprimanded. Ms Munchetty apologized for liking the offensive Twitter posts that joined in the mockery of the ministers’ flag.

Never one to dodge a culture-war skirmish, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative government has seized the flag flap in an attempt to keep opponents on the defensive and the dissolution of the UK at bay.

On Wednesday, he ruled that from now on, the Union Jack must fly over all government buildings every day of the year, rather than just designated days. The only exception will be regional holidays when, say, the Scottish flag, the Saltire, flies in Scotland on Saint Andrews Day.