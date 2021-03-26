Politics
British government, sensing an opportunity, rolls up in flag
LONDON It started last week when the BBC’s morning show host mocked a cabinet minister, Robert Jenrick, for the Union Jack hanging conspicuously behind him, next to a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II. The flag, the host cracked, did not live up to standard-sized government interview measurements.
The host, Charlie Stayt, and his co-host, Naga Munchetty, who laughed, were quickly in the hot water. After the BBC was criticized for disrespecting the British flag, the two were reprimanded. Ms Munchetty apologized for liking the offensive Twitter posts that joined in the mockery of the ministers’ flag.
Never one to dodge a culture-war skirmish, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative government has seized the flag flap in an attempt to keep opponents on the defensive and the dissolution of the UK at bay.
On Wednesday, he ruled that from now on, the Union Jack must fly over all government buildings every day of the year, rather than just designated days. The only exception will be regional holidays when, say, the Scottish flag, the Saltire, flies in Scotland on Saint Andrews Day.
The flag of our nations is a symbol of freedom, unity and liberty that creates a shared sense of civic pride, said Jenrick. People rightly expect the Union flag to fly high on municipal and government buildings across the country as a sign of our local and national identity.
The government, in its revised flag guidelines, noted that in the United States, the Stars and Stripes flies year-round, not only over federal buildings, but also in schools and in front of polling stations. Likewise in Australia, the national flag can be flown every day of the year from federal and state parliaments.
The British tend to be less demonstrative about their flag than the citizens of their former colonies. Unlike Americans, they rarely hang it in front of their house. The Union Jack arouses mixed emotions in some on the left, who associate it with the British imperial past, and in parts of the UK, particularly in Scotland, where feelings for independence are strong.
This is, of course, precisely the interest of a government which is desperate to avoid another referendum on Scottish independence following the May elections in which the Scottish National Party is expected to win a strong mandate.
The fate of the UK aside, the fury of the flag is a matter of cultural warfare useful in keeping opponents of governments, real or perceived, such as the Labor opposition or the BBC on the defensive. Whether it’s the lyrics of patriotic songs or the revisionist views of historical figures like Winston Churchill, Mr. Johnson and his allies rarely miss an opportunity to use patriotism as a club.
Days after the BBC hosts apologized, their boss, Tim Davie, was taken to task by Conservative lawmaker James Wild for failing to feature an image of the Union Jack in the broadcasters’ 268-page annual report.
Do you find this surprising? Mr. Wild asked, to which Mr. Davie replied: No, I think that’s a strange metric.
A former marketer chosen because of his ability to get along with government, Davie pointed out that the BBC is promoting Britain around the world. The Union Jack, he said, flew proudly from its London headquarters.
Critics on Twitter were quick to mock the flag’s new reverence. They invented a quirky hashtag and attributed it to unhealthy nationalism, post-Brexit insecurity, or cynical politics.
Maybe it’s the 20th century for me, posted Simon Fraser, a former senior official in the Foreign Ministry, but I get worried when politicians start to become obsessed with flags.
Danny Wallace, a comedian, said it was like watching a country in midlife crisis.
We left our partner, we said we would be better off, then our new relationship didn’t work out, so we lie to everyone about what we were doing right and then we get tattoos, he posted.
Clare Hepworth, trade unionist, quoted Bill Moyers, a broadcaster and former aide to President Lyndon B. Johnson, who once said of politicians waving flags, Theyre counting on your patriotism to distract you from their plunder.
And, of course, it was another Johnson, Samuel, who in the 18th century famously said that patriotism is the last refuge of the scoundrel.
At a time when the government is gaining broad public support for its coronavirus vaccine rollout, the country’s largest mass mobilization since World War II, a fabricated flag dispute might seem unnecessary.
The Labor Party already suffers from the political equivalent of oxygen starvation, its leaders reluctant to criticize Mr Johnson during a devastating health emergency. But in the bitter aftermath of Brexit, analysts say the PM has calculated that stoking these problems still has political fallout.
Last summer Mr Johnson slammed the BBC for offering to air two beloved patriotic songs without their lyrics because they spoke of a colonial past at odds with the values of the Black Lives Matter movement.
It’s time for us to stop our squeaky embarrassment about our history, traditions and culture, Mr Johnson said indignantly. The BBC backed down and one of the songs, Rule, Britannia !, was sung with words.
On Monday, the Prime Minister is due to hold his first press conference from a White House-style briefing room at 10 Downing Street, equipped at a stated cost of £ 2.6 million, or approximately $ 3.5 million. He will be flanked by no less than four Union Jacks.
