



KARACHI:

Legendary cricketer and outgoing Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was 39 when he inspired his ‘Cornered Tigers’, who were set to be eliminated from the 1992 Cricket World Cup in the groups, to organize an incredible response and lift the coveted trophy.

What made it more exhilarating was that Imran helped the Men in Green achieve this feat after their retirement. Some would say it was in his fate, but you don’t get anything without putting your heart and soul into it. The thirst to carve their names in the history books is what drives great people to do amazing things.

All-round Pakistani veteran Mohammad Hafeez, who made his international debut 15 years ago, is enjoying his own late-career renaissance since being left out of the national team after the 2019 50 Plus World Cup .

It was widely assumed that the right-wing batsman would hang up his boots after a dismal run of form at the flagship event in England and Wales. But the “professor” was not ready to give up.

Although he is approaching the age of 40, the former Pakistani captain has embarked on a new mission: to improve his ability to strike power. Right after the World Cup, Hafeez competed in the Caribbean Premier League where he learned from sharing the locker room with West Indian cricketers that they played cricket without fear. During the nets, they practiced hitting the ball only for a limit. This is why they are such a formidable force in Twenty20 cricket.

Hafeez realized that it was neither his physical form nor his hitting technique that caused his form to decline, but his reluctance to adapt to the demands of modern cricket. Where rival teams posted massive totals in limited cricket, Pakistan’s batsmen were far behind in the power hitting department.

Additionally, the Faisalabad-born cricketer started playing golf which helped him strengthen his base and swing with the bat. Now he can crush the ball with more power and precision.

Hafeez knew that in order to extend his career and claim the national team once again, he would have to be the best in the business. This has been evident over the past year: his aggressive style of play has earned him huge success in the game’s shortest format. He has hit more than six in that span and even the distance of those maximum limits has increased from those he hit in the first 14 years of his career.

He tops the list of top scorers for the T20 internationals in 2020 with 415 races, leaving behind David Malan, Babar Azam, KL Rahul, Jos Buttler and Glenn Maxwell. His batting rate climbed to 142 and the average also climbed to around 50.

This impressive change of approach inspired a number of Pakistani drummers to follow in his footsteps. More recently, wicket beater Mohammad Rizwan has also been working on his stunt, which is paying him dividends.

Hafeez has always been a pioneer. Prior to being reported for illegal bowling action multiple times in his career, he was the mainstay of bowling in Pakistan. He was the first world cricketer to successfully operate with the new ball. Its success has encouraged many teams to introduce spinners in the early overs of limited-time games.

Heading into this year’s Twenty20 World Cup in India, Hafeez will be the key to Pakistan’s title hopes. If he enters the mega event in the scorching form he is currently in, he will be the man to fire for the opposition teams. He’s always been a very good spin bowler, but what made him more intimidating over the past year has been his fearless approach to bowling.

Hafeez is the epitome of hard work and he has proven with his rebirth that age is just a number. He must be very keen to propel Pakistan to the T20 world title, also in India, and to put his name among the best players to have served Pakistani cricket.

