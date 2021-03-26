Politics
China could step up armaments and provocations near Senkakus: Japan
The Chinese coastguard could step up arming and provocations around the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea following the enforcement of a controversial Chinese law, a think tank from the Japanese Ministry of Justice warned on Friday. Defense.
The National Institute for Defense Studies said in an annual report that military competition between the United States and China in the western Pacific is likely to intensify further amid a “new cold war” between the United States. two powers.
The institute released the report after Beijing enforced a law on Feb. 1 allowing the Chinese coastguard to use weapons against foreign ships the country considers entering its waters illegally, in what critics call attempt to seize the Senkakus, which China claims and calls Diaoyu.
The archive photo taken in September 2012 shows the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea. (Kyodo)
“(Chinese President’s) leadership Xi Jinping steps up efforts to strengthen the force-based challenge of Japan’s sovereignty” over the islands, the report, titled East Asia Strategic Review 2021, said. .
“For the future, this requires serious concern and a warning that the Chinese Coast Guard ships could reinforce armament and carry out more provocative acts in the waters around the Senkakus,” he said.
Masafumi Iida, head of a division in the institute’s regional studies department and one of the report’s authors, said, “Enforcement of the (Chinese) law against Japanese fishing vessels is likely to become even more so. obvious. “
“Last year there were signs that Chinese Coast Guard vessels were tracking and approaching Japanese fishing boats,” Iida told reporters. “It is possible that China could create an environment that is numerically beneficial for its ships although they currently have around four near the Senkaku Islands.”
There are 12 Japanese Coast Guard vessels dedicated to protecting uninhabited islets.
Referring to simmering tensions between the United States and China, the report says a “new cold war” is expected to escalate as the People’s Liberation Army seeks to deny the US military access to China in case of unforeseen circumstances.
The report cites a Chinese exercise from January to February in which a PLA navy fleet consisting of a destroyer and three other ships traveled to the western Pacific through the South China Sea and the Bashi, then returned to the South China Sea after approaching Guam. .
As US B-52 bombers left Andersen Air Force Base in Guam last year, there were concerns about a possible decline in the country’s engagement in the Indo-Pacific region once touted as a deterrent strategy against adversaries. in Asia.
A US B-52 strategic bomber flies over US Osan Air Base, south of Seoul, January 10, 2016. (Kyodo)
However, the report analyzes that the US decision is in line with the 2018 National Defense Strategy, making its operations unpredictable.
Additionally, the United States has deployed B-1Bs to the western Pacific that could install the last long-range missiles, which the B-52H could not, as the report quotes a member of the United States Air Force as saying that this is the “best fit”. for the Pacific zone.
The report interprets the deployment as a containment strategy against the Chinese PLA Navy.
The world is embroiled in the race between the two great powers, the United States and China, the report said, adding that countries, including in Europe, have started to pave the way for “strategic autonomy”, which means they aim not to be addicted. on both nations.
Australia, another important player in the Indo-Pacific, is also seeking strategic autonomy as its relationship with China deteriorates, but the report believes there has been no concrete result.
Related coverage:
Suga and Biden to claim Senkakus falls under Japan-US security pact
FOCUS: Japan expects deterrence to keep China in check on Senkakus
Japan could shoot official ships aiming to land on Senkaku Islands
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]