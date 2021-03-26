China could step up armaments and provocations near Senkakus: Japan

The Chinese coastguard could step up arming and provocations around the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea following the enforcement of a controversial Chinese law, a think tank from the Japanese Ministry of Justice warned on Friday. Defense.

The National Institute for Defense Studies said in an annual report that military competition between the United States and China in the western Pacific is likely to intensify further amid a “new cold war” between the United States. two powers.

The institute released the report after Beijing enforced a law on Feb. 1 allowing the Chinese coastguard to use weapons against foreign ships the country considers entering its waters illegally, in what critics call attempt to seize the Senkakus, which China claims and calls Diaoyu.

The archive photo taken in September 2012 shows the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea. (Kyodo)

“(Chinese President’s) leadership Xi Jinping steps up efforts to strengthen the force-based challenge of Japan’s sovereignty” over the islands, the report, titled East Asia Strategic Review 2021, said. .

“For the future, this requires serious concern and a warning that the Chinese Coast Guard ships could reinforce armament and carry out more provocative acts in the waters around the Senkakus,” he said.

Masafumi Iida, head of a division in the institute’s regional studies department and one of the report’s authors, said, “Enforcement of the (Chinese) law against Japanese fishing vessels is likely to become even more so. obvious. “

“Last year there were signs that Chinese Coast Guard vessels were tracking and approaching Japanese fishing boats,” Iida told reporters. “It is possible that China could create an environment that is numerically beneficial for its ships although they currently have around four near the Senkaku Islands.”

There are 12 Japanese Coast Guard vessels dedicated to protecting uninhabited islets.

Referring to simmering tensions between the United States and China, the report says a “new cold war” is expected to escalate as the People’s Liberation Army seeks to deny the US military access to China in case of unforeseen circumstances.

The report cites a Chinese exercise from January to February in which a PLA navy fleet consisting of a destroyer and three other ships traveled to the western Pacific through the South China Sea and the Bashi, then returned to the South China Sea after approaching Guam. .

As US B-52 bombers left Andersen Air Force Base in Guam last year, there were concerns about a possible decline in the country’s engagement in the Indo-Pacific region once touted as a deterrent strategy against adversaries. in Asia.

A US B-52 strategic bomber flies over US Osan Air Base, south of Seoul, January 10, 2016. (Kyodo)

However, the report analyzes that the US decision is in line with the 2018 National Defense Strategy, making its operations unpredictable.

Additionally, the United States has deployed B-1Bs to the western Pacific that could install the last long-range missiles, which the B-52H could not, as the report quotes a member of the United States Air Force as saying that this is the “best fit”. for the Pacific zone.

The report interprets the deployment as a containment strategy against the Chinese PLA Navy.

The world is embroiled in the race between the two great powers, the United States and China, the report said, adding that countries, including in Europe, have started to pave the way for “strategic autonomy”, which means they aim not to be addicted. on both nations.

Australia, another important player in the Indo-Pacific, is also seeking strategic autonomy as its relationship with China deteriorates, but the report believes there has been no concrete result.

Related coverage:

Suga and Biden to claim Senkakus falls under Japan-US security pact

FOCUS: Japan expects deterrence to keep China in check on Senkakus

Japan could shoot official ships aiming to land on Senkaku Islands