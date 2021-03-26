Pakistani Prime Minister Khan criticized his meeting as …





By Umar Farooq

ISLAMABAD, March 26 (Reuters) – Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has faced widespread criticism for holding an in-person meeting with his aides five days after testing positive for COVID-19, as the country reported on Thursday the biggest increase in infections in one day since the peak of the first wave in June of last year.

A total of 4,368 infections and 63 deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, according to data released Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 645,356 and deaths to 14,091 in the country.

Even as the government pointed out that citizens failing to obey safety instructions were behind a rapid increase in cases, Khan was pictured Wednesday during a meeting with close associates at his residence.

“The prime minister with the media team today,” Information Minister Shibli Faraz said on Twitter, captioning a photo of Khan in his private residence in Islamabad chairing a meeting.

Khan and the others wore masks and sat inside the Prime Minister’s house.

Khan, 68, and his wife tested positive for the virus on March 20.

Pakistani government guidelines call on those who test positive for the virus to self-quarantine for 9 to 14 days.

There was a lot of criticism of Khan on social media, pointing out that Pakistan was struggling to implement social distancing guidelines and that the PM’s meeting set a bad example.

“The prime minister is recovering from COVID-19 and should have been isolated until full recovery,” Naseem Salahuddin, an infectious disease expert at Indus Hospital in Karachi, told Reuters.

“What an irresponsible and childish act,” opposition leader Ahsan Iqbal wrote on Twitter. “What example is the Prime Minister struck by COVID-19 for the nation?”

A spokesperson for the prime minister’s office did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Information Minister Faraz did not respond to a request for comment, but addressed the issue in a television interview in Islamabad on Thursday evening.

“Looking back, maybe I shouldn’t have (met him),” he said, adding: “We were sitting some distance away, the picture probably doesn’t reflect that, but the fact is that it was a huge room with open and open windows. doors “. (Report by Umar Farooq edited by Chizu Nomiyama)

