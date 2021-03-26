Rice prices at farmer level are not as expected

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that the farmers are now entering the harvest season. however rice price at the operational level, it is weak.

“I know we are entering the harvest period and the price of rice at the farm level is not what was expected,” Jokowi said at a press conference quoted by the Presidential Secretariat Youtube on Friday. (26/3/2021).

Therefore, Jokowi called for a policy debate rice imports prolonged shutdown. Because he said, the controversy over rice imports has actually brought down the price of farmers’ unhusked rice.

Also Read: Jokowi Asks Sri Mulyani To Budget To Absorb Farmers’ Rice

Previously, based on data from the Ministry of Agriculture (Kementan) as of March 24, 2021, as many as 459 sub-districts in 85 districts experienced a drop in the price of unhulled rice.

The price of unhulled rice in these areas is lower than the cost of goods sold (HPP), which is IDR 4,200 per kilogram, according to Minister of Commerce (Permendag) regulation number 24 of 2020.

The decline in grain prices generally occurred in the districts of South Sumatra, Lampung, Banten, West Java, DI Yogyakarta (DIY), Central Java, East Java and west of Nusa Tenggara (NTB).

Meanwhile, Karawang Regency has been recorded as the region with the lowest price drop for unhulled rice, reaching Rp 3,000 per kilogram.

“We followed it up with field agents, reported it online in Jakarta, it is true that the price of unhusked rice has fallen in several districts,” said the director general of food crops of the ministry of ‘Agriculture, Suwandi, during PDIP webinar, Thursday (3/25/2021).

Also read: Jokowi: MoU on Rice Imports with Thailand and Vietnam just to be careful