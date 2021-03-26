Prime Minister Modi dons ‘Mujib jacket’ to pay tribute to Bangladesh ‘father of the nation’ Mujibur Rahman





Prime Minister Narendra Modi donned a black hand-crafted Khadi fabric ‘Mujib jacket’ on Friday to pay tribute to ‘Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the main event here to mark the 50 years of independence of the country. An immensely popular outfit in Bangladesh, the Mujib Jacket is a sleeveless, stand-up collar coat for men with two pockets on the lower half, a front pocket on the left side and five or six buttons. The coat was the signature garment worn by “Bangabandhu”, the founding father of Bangladesh. A recent press release issued by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises said that the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has provided 100 custom-designed “ Mujib jackets ” which will be the attire of the dignitaries at the time. of the Prime Minister’s visit to Bangladesh. Read | Prime Minister Modi presents the Gandhi Peace Prize for Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to his daughter As Bangladesh celebrates Mujib Borsho, the centenary of Rahman’s birth, the Indira Gandhi Cultural Center of the Indian High Commission in Dhaka has placed an order for 100 Mujib jackets, ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit, he said. declared. The specially designed jackets were made from high quality handcrafted Poly Khadi fabric. The black Mujib jackets were designed with 6 buttons, two pockets on the lower half and a front pocket on the left, as worn by Rahman. In keeping with the eco-friendly nature of Khadi fabric, the covers of these jackets have also been made from black Khadi cotton fabric with the Khadi Indias logo embroidered on it. On the national day, Prime Minister Modi presented the Gandhi Peace Prize 2020, awarded by India to Rahman, his daughters – the Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina and his younger sister Sheikh Rehana. Read also | Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen calls on Prime Minister Modi, discusses bilateral relations “This is one of the most memorable days of my life. I am grateful that Bangladesh has included me in this event. I am grateful that Bangladesh has invited India to take part in this function. It is a matter of pride that we have been granted the opportunity to honor Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with the Gandhi Peace Prize, ”Modi said. The Gandhi Peace Prize is an annual award instituted by the Indian government since 1995, the year to commemorate the 125th anniversary of the birth of Mahatma Gandhi. The Gandhi Peace Prize 2020 was awarded to Bangabandhu earlier this week. It was the first time that the prize was awarded posthumously. Modi arrived in Bangladesh for a two-day visit to attend celebrations for the country’s Golden Jubilee of Independence, the centenary of Rahman’s birth and to meet with his counterpart Hasina.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos