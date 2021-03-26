United States: Dominion Voting sues Fox News for libel | Donald Trump News





Dominion Voting Systems has filed a $ 1.6 billion libel action against Fox News, claiming the U.S. cable news giant falsely claimed in an attempt to increase ratings that the voting company rigged the 2020 presidential election.

This is the first defamation lawsuit brought against a media by the voting company, which has been the target of deceptive, false and bizarre allegations propagated by former President Donald Trump and his allies following the defeat election campaign against President Joe Biden.

The allegations were used to incite rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6 in a violent siege that left five people dead, including a police officer. The violation led to Trumps’ historic second indictment in the House of Representatives, although he was later acquitted in a Senate trial.

In the lawsuit, Dominion argues that Fox News, which amplified inaccurate claims that Dominion changed the votes, sold a bogus story of voter fraud in order to serve its own business purposes, seriously injuring Dominion in the process, according to a report. copy of prosecution obtained. by The Associated Press.

Some segments of Fox News’ on-air reporting refuted some of the claims against Dominion, while some network workers raised bogus accusations Dominion changed votes through algorithms in its created voting machines. in Venezuela to rig the elections for the late dictator. Hugo Chavez.

On-air personalities lured Trump allies Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani, who spread the claims, then amplified the claims on Fox News’s massive social media platforms.

There was no widespread fraud in the 2020 election, a fact that many election officials across the country and even Trump’s Attorney General William Barr have confirmed.

The Republican governors of Arizona and Georgia, key battlefield states crucial to Bidens’ victory, have also vouched for the integrity of the elections in their states. Almost all of the court challenges by Trump and his allies have been dismissed by judges, including two dismissed by the Supreme Court, which has three judges appointed by Trump.

Dominion said in the lawsuit he repeatedly tried to set the record straight, but was ignored by Fox News.

The company argues that Fox News, a network that includes several pro-Trump figures, pushed the false statements to explain the loss of the former presidents. The cable giant lost viewers after the election and was seen by some Trump supporters as not supporting the Republican enough.

Dominion attorneys said Fox News’ behavior differs greatly from that of other media outlets that reported the allegations.

It was a conscious and conscious business decision to endorse, repeat and spread these lies in order to retain its hearing, said attorney Justin Nelson, of Susman Godfrey LLC.

Target of disinformation

Although Dominion serves 28 states, until the 2020 election it was largely unknown outside of the electoral community. He is now widely targeted in conservative circles, seen by millions as one of the main villains in a fictional tale in which Democrats across the country conspired to steal votes from Trump, according to the lawsuit.

Dominions’ employees, from its software engineers to its founder, have been harassed. Some have received death threats. And the company has suffered enormous and irreparable economic damage, lawyers said.

Dominion also sued Giuliani, Powell and the CEO of Minnesota-based MyPillow over these claims. A rival tech company, Smartmatic USA, also sued Fox News over election demands. Unlike Dominion, Smartmatics’ participation in the 2020 election was limited to Los Angeles County.

Dominion attorneys said they have yet to file lawsuits against specific media figures on Fox News, but the door remains open. Some of Fox News knew the claims were false, but their comments were drowned out, lawyers said.

The responsibility ends with Fox on this, said attorney Stephen Shackelford. Fox has chosen to put this on all of its many platforms. They rebroadcast it, repost it on social media and elsewhere.

The lawsuit was filed in Delaware, where the two companies are incorporated, although Fox News is based in New York and Dominion is based in Denver.

