Joint India-Pakistan military exercises in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa still in limbo – Reports





Pakistan has yet to decide whether to invite India to join the counterterrorism military exercise due to be held later this year, according to reports.

Pakistan has yet to make a decision to invite Indian troops to participate in the drill, an unnamed military official told Pakistani newspaper Dawn on Thursday.

The official added that the Indian media “overestimated” the decisions taken on March 18 at the regional anti-terrorist structure in Tashkent. The Indian military confirmed on Friday that no official invitation from Islamabad had yet arrived.

Pakistan will host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) exercise “Pabbi-Antiterror-21” at its National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) in Pabbi in the Nowshera district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

There has been speculation that India, as an active member of the SCO, will participate in the exercises. Although participation in the Pakistan-led exercise is yet to be confirmed, India will indeed join another SCO military exercise to be held in Russia at the end of 2021.

… The honor of organizing such an exercise was given to the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC), and elite units from several countries, including Russia and China, and members of the SCO, including participate, the Pakistani military official quoted above told reporters. .

The Dawn report also quoted another “senior military official” as saying that Pakistan is unlikely to invite India for the exercises.

Bitter rivals India and Pakistan have been trying to reestablish their ties for a month. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently wrote to his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan, wishing him on “Pakistan Day” (March 23).

Modis’s letter came nearly a month after the armies of the two nations agreed to maintain a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC), their de facto border in Jammu and Kashmir.

Prior to Modi’s letter, Khan himself had expressed the desire to have good relations with India but stressed that New Delhi will have to take the first initiative.

Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa also called for a peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue.

We believe it is time to bury the past and move forward, Bajwa said at a press conference in Islamabad.

