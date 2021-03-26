“Orwell must turn in his grave Readers react to Boris Johnson throwing idea of ​​vaccine passports for ads

He went on to say that “ maybe it depended on individual tax collectors ” and a government source said that simply showing an up-to-date negative test result is also being sought. So we asked our readers what they thought about it and here’s what they had to say: “It’s not fair of the pub management and staff to enforce it. additional staff needed to check, there would be all kinds of problems denying people access. Jean Hepplestone. And, Michele Brooks responded by saying: I 100% agree that this has been difficult enough for the people are tracking and tracing and the amount of abuse I suffered for applying the rule of 6 and not letting people walk around and talk to others I had to call the police because people were getting aggressive.

However, Joanne Angela says; Good. I really don’t see what the problem is. It’s still early days and safety should come first in my opinion. If you don’t like it .. Get the jab. If you cannot receive the vaccine for medical reasons, you should be exempt and still be allowed in with proof. But Gemma Louise Snedden disagreed; Comply or no pint, no. And, Cally Allen responded, saying; totally disagree. The government wants to implement this, it should make the vaccine mandatory. It completely takes away people’s choice! My husband couldn’t get the vaccine until at least July this is only the first so tell me after working the whole pandemic and taking advice he can’t have a pint and have fun because he hasn’t had the jab yet. It is a shocking idea.

Do we really want to live in a police state? We don’t even have an ID card, thank goodness, and we don’t have to prove that we have been vaccinated against another disease, so why is it necessary? mulls Alison Foster, who questioned the ethics of the idea as a whole.

CARDIFF, WALES – DECEMBER 04: A worker covers beer taps in the Borough pub on December 4, 2020 in Cardiff, Wales. After a period of firewalls that ran from 23 October to 9 November, the Welsh government introduced new rules that will prevent pubs, restaurants and cafes from selling alcohol at any time from 6 p.m. on Friday. The rules will be revised on December 17th. (Photo by Matthew Horwood / Getty Images)

Keith Sallabank says; No, this is unfair. And most of the people who work behind the bar may be too young and haven’t been vaccinated twice!

John Sanderson, however, considers it all to be media bluster, despite the Prime Minister officially declaring it; Goes the same way as national identity cards. It is a non-story. The press is sensationalizing an “improvised” response to a question at a committee meeting yesterday from an opposition MP criticizing the government for easing lockdown restrictions, hope you are right. Laura Allender said; I think it’s fine as long as they don’t apply it until everyone has had a chance to have it.

Andrew Dickerson responded (quite strikingly, may we add) by saying; if you exclude unvaccinated people from pubs, the vast majority of pubs will not be staffed because they are at the back of the JCVI queue. From an operational point of view as well, this is another pressure on the cost of labor, as you will have to have someone constantly check the admission, which is not sustainable with the multitude of arbitrary draconian restrictions. In addition, there is no comment from the government on how it would be compatible legislation such as the Data Protection and Equality Act. You’re right, Andrew, but the report was about what was said, not about an opinion. It’s an idea that was released publicly and then reported, that’s all. But we don’t disagree with what you’re saying either, that would be pretty silly (and unethical to implement until the vaccination program is complete or before the first vaccine has A PCR test to enter a pub would be a nightmare in itself, wouldn’t it?

Martin Hague said; Orwell must be turning in his grave.

Marion Manterfield responded, saying; To be honest, I don’t think I would mind that! I had both vaccines. But I doubt we’ll ever get rid of this virus anyway !! I think this is our new way of life for the foreseeable future, unfortunately whatever the government decides! And, Sarah Louise Hemmings pointed out that; it would discriminate against those who cannot receive the vaccine due to medical conditions and those who have not already received the vaccine.

Meanwhile, Stephen Porter shared his thoughts; Every time I see this I think about who the fudge is working on in these ads. Most bar and kitchen workers are under 40. They are not getting the vaccine anytime soon and it is going to be very expensive for the daily tests and you are not wrong at all. Addition of Kerrie Roebuck; As long as it’s brought in when everyone of every age has been offered, then fine. I am sure it will be at the discretion of the pub owners. I’m not a gamer, but I put some money into the fact that the owners wouldn’t be very happy with the idea at all.

Finally, Chris James questioned the financial motives for this; How much would these passports cost? And would we pay directly, or through our taxes – also, would it be cost effective ….. like our global tracking and tracing system which is much coveted by the rest of the world.

The words of the prime ministers certainly caused a ripple (and divisive) effect on the answer, with some people more than happy to provide evidence, others questioning the ethics of it all. and some agreed as long as the immunization program was fully completed before this requirement came into effect (if applicable).