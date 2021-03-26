Donald Trump haunts Joe Bidens’ State Department





More than two months into Joe Bidens ‘presidency, former President Donald Trumps’ choices still undermine the State Department, frustrating administration officials and victims of Trump-era measures such as its severe repression of immigration.

Bidens’ own approach to appointing top officials contributes to the problem, critics say, preventing the State Department from making critical progress.

The president has yet to nominate anyone for the vast majority of the positions he has to fill at the agency, including the 22 assistant secretary positions that oversee State Department offices. He is not expected to tap his first list of ambassadors until next month, a month later than President Barack Obama. And he has yet to give big jobs or a boost to career State Department employees who felt harassed, demoralized and undervalued under Trump.

There is a lot of diplomatic disappointment at the State Department and our embassies, said Brett Bruen, a White House official under Obama and a former diplomat.

It’s frustrating; There is no getting around it. We hope that there will be more positions filled at this stage. Congress help

The unwillingness of the Trump administrations to recognize the 2020 election results is at the root of the problem, observers say. As General Service Administration Director Emily Murphy waited nearly three weeks after polling day to begin cooperating with Bidens’ transition team, the new president was delayed in providing the names of the candidates. potentials to the FBI for a background check.

The result is that the process has become unusually long, even for former officials taking on new posts such as Samantha Power, a candidate for the post of trustee of the US Agency for International Development, said a congressional aide who requested anonymity to discuss the sensitive confirmation process.

If Biden chooses, he could speed up the process by sending more nominations to Capitol Hill so that consideration can begin even before their documents are fully completed, the aide added, noting that the president has yet to identify of candidates for many high-level positions.

Disable talent

Slowness in State Department staffing is of particular concern to two groups of US foreign policy experts: the agency’s career staff and outside national security analysts who hope to help Biden fulfill his promise. to strengthen diplomacy and improve the management of global affairs in the Americas.

Meanwhile, foreign affairs and civil service professionals observe the key roles assigned to politically connected figures. Former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel is a top candidate to be Ambassador to China or Japan, for example, and Cindy McCain, widow of Senator John McCain (R-Ariz.) And one of the few Republicans to approve of Biden is sure to get a plum poster.

Even figures from the State Department who already have or should secure high-level positions, such as Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Victoria Nuland and Nicholas Burns, have cultivated strong political ties in addition to serving in government and raise through standard promotion procedures.

Tom Williams via Getty Images Biden hired Victoria Nuland in the third position at the State Department. Despite being a former diplomat, many of the agency’s career staff see her as a political figure.

Biden had said current career managers would be raised and empowered under this administration, Bruen told HuffPost via email. Where the hell are they? None of them have been appointed to a senior position in the State Department.

He noted that only one senior national security post in the White House is held by a State Department official.

Until the department has fully empowered senior officials with Senate confirmation, it will be difficult for diplomats to chart the next steps in their careers and influence Bidens policy making.

Adding to the concerns of career staff members, Biden quickly selected assistants for many national security positions in the White House that do not require Senate review, perhaps signaling that he will continue the trend for a long time. date of empowering the National Security Council to run foreign affairs rather than the State Department. .

A State Department spokesperson told HuffPost that Secretary of State Antony Blinken views the agency’s staff as his greatest asset.

Under the leadership of Undersecretary Blinkens, career experts will always be at the center of our diplomacy and he is committed to ensuring that they help lead it by occupying many of the most senior positions in departments, wrote the spokesperson in an email.

Approaching and filling vital senior leadership positions in the State Department is one of the Secretary’s highest and most immediate priorities, and the Department works closely with the White House to identify and select qualified candidates.

There will be a loss of talent at some point if a lot of new, next-generation thinkers are struck off. National security analyst

Beyond Foggy Bottom, aspiring public servants who cultivated their expertise in international relations but were reluctant to serve under Trump say that the delay in appointments and Bidens’ reliance on Obama-era staff led to the confusion and the feeling that there is no point in continuing to focus on government appointments. other opportunities.

It’s a black box [and] This is particularly bad for the state, said a national security analyst who sought anonymity to preserve relations.

This uncertainty raises fears that Biden is ignoring new approaches to international relations and calling for the inclusion of a more diverse range of voices in policymaking.

I talk to people all the time with incredible backgrounds, and they don’t know how to go about it, the analyst continued. There will be a loss of talent at some point if a lot of new, next-generation thinkers are struck off.

The analyst said they and many of their peers are considering putting their skills elsewhere, outside of Washington and government work.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment for this story.

Delay dreams

Delays in staffing can have ripple effects for people around the world, dashing hopes of a quick and clear diversion from Trump’s contempt for most foreigners.

In 2019, Mohamed Haggag, a 30-year-old Egyptian engineer, was one of thousands around the world to have won the annual United States visa lottery, which provides a pathway to settle in America. But months later, Trump blocked U.S. embassies from issuing new visas, saying more immigration would hurt struggling American workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Haggag said he expects things to improve under Biden. And the new president lifted one of the barriers to entry of the Trump pandemic last month.

But that didn’t mean diversity visa hopefuls like Haggag could get back on track. He and others are still fighting in court for the right to even apply for the visa, despite their victories. Meanwhile, the Bidens State Department has said it will not issue visas to people who won the lottery for 2020 because visa issuance deadlines during those exercises have expired.

He said this applied to lottery winners dating back to 2017, confirming that he would not provide U.S. diversity visas to tens of thousands of lottery winners who were unable to obtain the visas to which they were entitled because of Trump’s travel ban targeting mostly Muslim-majority countries.

JIM WATSON via Getty Images Biden has lifted the ban on entry from majority Muslim countries, but his State Department has said it will not issue visas to people who won the diversity visa lottery between 2017 and 2020, a “lifetime opportunity” for many.

Manar Waheed, lawyer for the American Civil Liberties Union, said the State Department could do more.

That doesn’t necessarily have to be a closed issue, she said, arguing that the State Department could offer humanitarian parole to diversity visa winners as a temporary solution, allowing them to begin the transition process while lawmakers are changing the rules of the lottery to allow them to do so. become US citizens.

This once in a lifetime opportunity can allow them to build safe lives, Waheed said.

American Civil Liberties Unional also wants Biden to address the other consequences of Trump-era policies to curtail immigration by speeding up visa applications and reopening those that have been denied to people simply on the fly. basis of their nationality under Trump’s travel ban.

With a backlog of tens of thousands of visa applications, however, and limited political power in the State Department so far, it’s hard to imagine the Biden administration doing a massive overhaul of the Trump crackdown. .

We continue to have a large pool of experienced professionals in key positions who are highly skilled and able to help the secretary run the department, the agency spokesperson wrote to HuffPost.

Yet for those hoping for radical change from the new administration, a long wait seems inevitable.

I only do two things in my life: I work and I follow the lottery news in America, Haggag said.

Rowaida Abdelaziz contributed reporting.

