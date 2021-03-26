DPD and MPR reject constitutional amendments

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – The Regional Representative Council (DPD) and the small factions of the MPR reject the alleged desire to modify the 1945 Constitution. The allegation concerns the extension of the mandate of the president and vice-president, from two to three terms. Even the accusation itself was seen as a political joke by Amien Rais which openly conveyed the accusation.

United Development Party (PPP) faction MPR deputy chairman Arsul Sani said that so far there was no agenda for the MPR to change the article regarding the mandate. of the president as claimed by Amien Rais.

“Do not change it, at the level of thought alone it never appeared during the process of discussing the amendment proposal at the MPR. So we see this as just a political joke,” said Arsul Sani, contacted Beritasatu.com, Friday (26/3/2021).

PKS faction MPR deputy chairman Hidayat Nur Wahid also pointed out that there is no agenda in the MPR to again amend the UUD to extend the chairman’s tenure to three mandates.

He explained that the amendments to the 1945 Constitution could only be implemented with a suggestion of at least one third of the membership of the MPR; submitted formally and in writing. This is as regulated in article 37 of the Constitution of 1945, paragraphs 1 and 2. It cannot therefore be solely the result of a suggestion of a person or only of a public speech. Even the president does not have the constitutional right to ask the MPR to hold a special session to amend the constitution.

“There has not been a single formal legal proposal, either from the Palace or individually. Moreover, not a single member of the MPR has proposed amendments to the Constitution to extend the president’s term to three terms. “said Hidayat.

The National Mandate Party (PAN) faction also rejected it. PAN vice-president Viva Yoga Mauladi stressed that his party subscribes to the attitude of President Joko Widodo, who from the outset rejected the idea of ​​amendments for the extension of the presidential term.

“PAN rejects amendments to the 1945 Constitution for an extension of the presidential term,” said Viva Yoga.

Likewise in the DPD. According to DPD member Abdul Rachmad Thaha, said his institution supports the process of amending the constitution. However, this is only to submit questions on state policy, as well as the institutional arrangement of the MPR and DPD.

Therefore, he believes that the 136 members of the institution reject the idea of ​​modifying the extension of the presidential term. “My belief is almost 100% on this,” Thaha said.

Chairman of the DPD Honorary Council, H Leonardy Harmainy Dt. Bandaro Basa, said his party continues to push for constitutional amendment to expand the authority of the DPD. So that this opens up greater opportunities to contribute to the country. Because although procedural, the position of the DPD is strong and equal to other institutions like the DPR, but the DPD is substantially weak. The DPD does not have the authority in the legislative process.

“I think it’s a problem in our constitutional system. The DPD is online and strong, but his role is only to contribute and not to participate in shaping the law, ”said Leonardy.

It is known that the allegation concerning the planned modification of the article on the position of the president-vice-president was originally transmitted by the former founder of the PAN, Amien Rais. Even if in the video posted on his personal Youtube account, Amien Rais immediately suspects the plan of the government of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to pressure for amendments to the 1945 Constitution in order to make the office of the president -vice president three terms.

Source: BeritaSatu.com