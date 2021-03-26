China steps up financial support for solar companies to accelerate deployment

A series of financial incentives intended to help solar power developers and manufacturers have been unveiled by the People’s Bank of China. Image: Fotopedia.

China should step up support for domestic solar companies in order to accelerate the country’s development.

The country’s People’s Bank of China has confirmed in a press release a series of new measures including financial support for companies involved in the development of solar and wind energy deployment, intended to promote the rapid development of new projects in China.

It follows a statement released by Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier this month that the country’s energy structure, currently dominated by fossil fuels, must adapt to a system more optimized for clean energy. To achieve this, Jinping called for the vigorous development of new renewable energies and said a new set of policies and measures would be unveiled to accelerate deployment.

The new energy security strategy, the bank said, builds on China’s broader goal, established in its 14e Five-year plan, to reach peak carbon emissions by 2030 with a view to achieving net zero status by 2060.

The financial supports described include extending or renewing loans to renewable energy companies identified as having short-term financial pressures, but with the potential for long-term profit, while subsidized loans for project promoters listed. on the list of grants the country will also be coming.

Other measures outlined by the bank include a commitment to use all relevant powers to ensure that buyers pay the renewable energy tariff surcharges in full, while the local government will not be able to reduce or offer exemptions from the renewable energy. these surcharges.

Solar deployment in China is expected to skyrocket this year as the country doubles its renewable energy strategy. With deployment forecasts for 2020 hovering around the 50 GW market, the solar deployment figure in China for 2021 is expected to hit the 70 GW mark well, with most analyst forecasts in the 65 75 GW range.

Domestic solar manufacturers also appear to expect an installation rush throughout 2021 and beyond, with tens of gigawatts of new manufacturing capacity ranging from polysilicon to cells, wafers and module assembly set to go into production. service throughout the year.

The Chinese government has also taken steps to ease supply chain constraints related to raw materials, lifting restrictions on manufacturing solar-grade glass to address a shortage that module makers have called out of control. end of last year.

Raw material shortages are still a widespread problem in the country, however, and have been blamed for a recent increase in module prices seen in the country, which is expected to spread widely in international markets shortly.

Additional reporting by Carrie Xiao.