Jokowi reforms the ranks of the Ministry of Health, there is a new direction for the management of health workers: National Okezone





JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) conduct a consultation in the organizational structure within the Ministry of Health (Kemenkes). In his most recent structure, the Head of State adds a directorate, namely the general directorate (Ditjen) of health personnel. The reform is contained in Presidential Regulation (Perpres) No 18 of 2021 concerning the Ministry of Health which was promulgated on March 19, 2021 yesterday. In this way, this Perpres replaces the previous regulation, namely Perpres number 35 of 2015. The addition of general management is visible in article 6 concerning the organizational structure of the Ministry of Health. In the previous regulation, there were only 4 directorates within the Ministry of Health, namely the General Directorate of Public Health, the General Directorate of Disease Prevention and Control, the General Directorate of Health Services and the Directorate General of Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices. Now, the Head of State has added another directorate, namely the General Directorate of Health Personnel. “The General Directorate of Health Personnel is responsible for organizing the formulation and implementation of policies in the field of health workers ”, specifies article 23 of the presidential decree. As for Article 24, it is explained in more detail with regard to the functions of the general directorate of health personnel, in particular: a. formulate policies in the areas of needs planning, utilization, training, upgrading of skills, skills assessment, career development, protection and welfare of officers health; b. implementation of policies in the areas of needs planning, empowerment, coaching, training, skills upgrading, skills assessment, career development, protection and well-being of health workers; vs. the formulation of norms, standards, procedures and criteria in the fields of needs planning, use, training, upgrading of qualifications, skills assessment, career development, protection and the well-being of health workers; re. providing technical advice and supervision in the areas of needs planning, use, training, skills upgrading, skills assessment, career development, protection and good -be health workers; e. carry out assessments and reports in the areas of needs planning, utilization, training, skills upgrading, skills assessment, career development, protection and well-being of health workers; F. implementation of the administration of the branch; and g. the exercise of other functions assigned by the Minister. “This presidential regulation comes into force on the date of its promulgation”, we read in article 50 of Perpres.

