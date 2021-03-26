Doddie Weir: Boris Johnson praises the work of the MND charity





THE Prime Minister praised the “excellent work” of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

Boris Johnson made the comments in the House of Commons on Wednesday March 24 after being asked about research and funding for motor neuron disease (MND).

In his response to Borders MP John Lamont, the PM praised the efforts of the charity created by rugby legend Doddie Weir in 2017. Mr Lamont, MP for Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk, asked: ‘Scottish rugby legend Doddie Weir lives in my constituency and has been diagnosed with motor neuron disease. “Doddie’s foundation, the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, is campaigning alongside the research community, patients, MND Scotland and the MND Association for the government to invest £ 50 million over five years to create a virtual research institute on MND. READ MORE: Coronavirus: Borders have Scotland’s lowest rate of new cases, figures show “I understand that positive discussions have already taken place with the Secretary of Health, but it is important to ensure that other priorities like this are not lost in the pandemic. “Will the Prime Minister urge the government to support this initiative so that we can work to find a cure for this devastating disease?” In response, Mr Johnson said: “I thank my honorable friend very much for raising this important issue and for supporting research into motor neuron diseases, and I also thank him for bringing up the excellent work of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation. “We’ve spent £ 54million over the past five years on this cause, and we’re looking for ways to significantly boost the research we support.” READ MORE: Melrose named one of the best places to live in Scotland – here’s what the judges said The Prime Minister’s response was welcomed by the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation. CEO Jill Douglas said: “We are encouraged to hear the Prime Minister confirm that his government is seeking to significantly increase funding for MND research and we would like to thank John Lamont, MP for Doddie constituency, d ‘having raised this important question during today’s PMQs. “We worked closely with other stakeholders in the motor neuron disease community to secure government support for a UK NDD research institute and our parliamentary petition, on behalf of Doddie, drew 32,000 signatures in the last 36 hours. ” “I want to thank the Prime Minister and MP John Lamont for recognizing the work of Doddie and the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation – we remain committed to working on our vision of a world without MND.”







