Biden points out importance of Greece to US with phone call





US President Joe Biden called Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday. The appeal symbolizes Greece’s strong bond and importance to the United States and regional stability. In recent years, Greece has played an increasingly important role, establishing emerging strategic partnerships with the Gulf and with Egypt and Israel that align well with the US position in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East. In addition, the importance of Greece in both sectors, from Europe to NATO through the EastMed-MidEast regional framework, matters more than ever. Biden congratulated Greece on celebrating its bicentenary and expressed his commitment to further deepen the strong bilateral ties between our countries. He also expressed appreciation for our growing defense cooperation, including through the US naval support activity in Souda Bay. The two leaders agreed to work together to face the threat of climate change and pursue a sustainable economic recovery. The President expressed his hope to see stability in the Eastern Mediterranean. They also agreed to coordinate on issues of common interest, including energy security, China, Russia and the Western Balkans, “the White House conversation read. The conversations are symbolic. The Biden administration has made a concerted effort to show how words and foreign policy strategy and planning matter. Unlike the last US administration which tended to act on the fly, former US President Donald Trump taking calls from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at all hours of the day . that Erdogan could order the United States to change its policy in places like Syria, the current president am American does not seem to take orders from Anka Ra or other world leaders. He prefers to be more careful and work with his national security and foreign policy team to decide when the United States will speak up on various topics. This means less appearance of chaos in the White House and the appearance of more coordination. When there is more coordination than phone calls count more because the public can trust that they were planned and not by chance. This is the backdrop to the appeal to Greece. Greece celebrates 200 years of independence. He fought a difficult war of independence against the Ottoman Empire. The empire was brutal, using slavery against minorities and ultimately genocide against Armenians and ethnic cleansing of Greeks, such as Pontic Greeks, as the empire was destroyed during WWI and its aftermath . the process of Ottoman decline and the eventual emergence of modern Turkey after 1918. However, Turkey is now seeking to reclaim its former power through irredentist claims. Turkey has invaded northern Syria, ethnically cleansed Afrin, seeks to push northern Cyprus towards a “two state” concept and has moved forces to northern Iraq, sent forces to Libya and also displaced mercenaries in Azerbaijan. the Eastern Mediterranean with energy activities that cover an advanced and muscular naval policy. Last year it almost resulted in clashes with Athens. Turkey has threatened the United States, Greece, Israel, Armenia, Cyprus, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and many other countries over the past year and a half. Now Turkey claims to want to reconcile, knowing that its blank check from the former US administration is over. Biden’s appeal to Greece came after the US Secretary of State met his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Europe. Blinken urged Turkey to stop buying and operating Russia’s S-400 air defense system, which has ruffled NATO’s feathers. Meanwhile, Turkey has banked on Germany’s continued collaboration with Ankara and the use of migrants to threaten Europe. The United States continues to threaten Turkey with sanctions for its behavior. In Turkey, the ruling party continues to threaten the opposition, attack gay and women’s rights and recently jailed a young Kurdish woman for life. Turkish-backed Syrian extremists kidnapped from Syria in 2019. Cicek Kobani, the captured woman was illegally returned to Turkey and is now in jail. For Greece, the support and appeal of the United States is important. Israel and Greece work more closely together. Greece is also working with other Israeli partners, from the United Arab Emirates to Egypt and Cyprus. All of these countries are part of the arc of stability that has formed from India to the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Greece, Cyprus and Israel. This ties in with France and the American position in the eastern Mediterranean.







