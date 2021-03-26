Politics
I was 20-22 when I did Satyagraha for Bangladesh Freedom: PM Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today praised the leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the contribution of the Indian military in the Bangladesh Freedom War of 1971 as he joined President Abdul Hamid and his counterpart Sheikh Hasina to celebrate the country’s 50 years of independence in Dhaka.
Recalling the 1971 War of Independence, Modi said that images of the atrocities inflicted by the Pakistani military on the people of the era of East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) distracted the people of India. “I would like to proudly remind the brothers and sisters of Bangladesh: getting involved in the struggle for independence for Bangladesh was one of the first movements of my life. I must have been between 20 and 22 years old when my colleagues and I did Satyagraha for the freedom of Bangladesh, he told the rally.
The 1971 war erupted after sudden repression at midnight on March 25, 1971 in the former East Pakistan by Pakistani troops and ended on December 16. In the same year, Pakistan conceded defeat and surrendered unconditionally to Dhaka to the Allied forces constituting freedom. Indian fighters and soldiers.
Officially, three million people were killed in the nine-month war.
Modi said India and Bangladesh have the power of democracy and a vision for the future, and there is a need for the region for the two countries to move forward together. “This is why the governments of India and Bangladesh are making significant efforts in this direction,” he said.
“We have to remember that we have similar opportunities in the fields of commerce and commerce, but at the same time, we have similar threats like terrorism. The ideas and powers behind these types of inhuman acts are still active. We must remain vigilant and united to counter them, ”he added.
Addressing the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s independence in National Parade Square, Modi recalled the role played by the Indian military in the war for freedom and said the blood of those who fought for their liberation and the blood of Indian soldiers flowed together and that blood will form such blood. relationship that will not break down under any kind of pressure.
“I salute the courageous soldiers of the Indian Army who supported the Bangladeshi brothers and sisters in Muktijuddo. Those who gave blood in Muktijuddo, sacrificed themselves and played a very big role in making a dream come true. Independent Bangladesh, ”Modi said.
Modi, who wore a “ Mujib jacket ” as a tribute to the father of the nation of Bangladesh, said the leadership and bravery of Bangabandhus ensured that no power could enslave Bangladesh.
“This is one of the most memorable days of my life. I am grateful that Bangladesh has included me in this event. I am grateful that Bangladesh has invited India to take part in this function. It is a matter of pride that we have been granted the opportunity to honor Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with the Gandhi Peace Prize, ”Modi said.
The Gandhi Peace Prize 2020 was awarded to Bangabandhu earlier this week. It was the first time that the prize was awarded posthumously.
At the start of the program, Modi presented the Gandhi Peace Prize to the girls of Bangabandhus, Prime Minister Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana.
