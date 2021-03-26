Hareem Fatima murderers to be arrested soon, says Shehryar Khan Afridi





ISLAMABAD: The chairman of the parliamentary committee on Kashmir, Shehryar Khan Afridi, said on Friday that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) security forces were investigating the murder of a child in Kohat as well as the murder of a young in Jaani Khel, Waziristan.

He expressed the opinion that the perpetrators would be arrested and brought to justice soon when addressing the media after offering fateha to the minor, Hareem Fatima, in his hometown, Babal Khel town, Karak district.

Karak MNA Shahid Khattak, Commissioner of Kohat, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), District Police Officer (DPO) and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

In addition, Naveed Iqbal, the father of the child victim was also present on occasion in addition to local elders from various tribes.

Hareem’s grandfather Farhad Khattak and former locals of the bereaved family expressed gratitude to Shehryar Afridi and others for arriving to condolate the hut of the deceased soul demanded the immediate arrest of the killer .

Shehryar Khan Afridi said he visited the families of the victims in the village of Baba Khel on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan and whole senior officials were present to send a message to the families of the victims that the government does not would spare no effort to stop the murderer of the little child.

“We will soon arrest the killer and that is an assurance from Prime Minister Imran Khan. We are also bereaved by this incident, ”said Shehryar Afridi.

He added that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s chief minister Mehmood Khan had ordered law enforcement to resolve the issue as a test case and all force had been activated to stop the killer.

“Whoever is responsible for the murder of the little child will soon be arrested. We have a few leads and the police are working on those leads. It wouldn’t take a long time, ”he assured the family.

Speaking about the Jaani Khel incident where three young people were beheaded in Waziristan, Shehryar Afridi said that KP CM Mehmood Khan offered the local elders to form a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to investigate the brutal killings of the youth of Waziristan and that local authorities are making an effort to stop the killers and make them an example.

He argued that the local alumni are also engaged and that a JIT would prove it.

He stressed that the government would not allow hostile forces to use the killings for political gain and that all state institutions are employed and that geofencing and forensics are underway to stop the killer, Shehryar said. Afridi.

Informing the Jirga of the police investigation, DIG Kohat said the police would resolve this case as a test case and the perpetrator would not be allowed to escape.

“On the basis of technical information, we will solve this case and the culprit will be arrested. We did all the data logging, geofencing, CDRs and we found credible evidence. We are cross-examining our results and soon we will arrest the culprit, ”he added.

MP Shahid Khattak said he contacted Shehryar Afridi as soon as the Little Angel’s body was found and said that based on the evidence shared with him, he hoped the culprit would be arrested within a day or two.

Former lawmaker Shah Abdul Aziz also expressed his gratitude to Shehryar Afridi and other officials and said the way the minister acted in the face of the event he was indebted for their efforts.

He said people were making efforts across political differences and party lines and hoped the little angel killer would be arrested soon.

