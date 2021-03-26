Mitt Romney, only GOP senator to support Donald Trump’s impeachment in 2020, wins Courage Award





Senator Mitt Romney won the annual Profile in Courage award for breaking ranks with Republicans and taking a stand against former President Donald Trump.

A committee appointed by the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation decides the annual award honoring public servants without fear of taking unpopular positions. He praised Romney for becoming the first lawmaker in history to vote in an impeachment trial to convict a president of his own party.

The Utah senator suffered a backlash from the public and his party when he voted to convict Trump in his first impeachment process in January 2020. Trump was acquitted of the allegations according to which he had requested foreign interference in the presidential election.

Romney was also praised for defending the integrity of the 2020 election results and rejecting attempts to overturn the Electoral College’s decision.

After Trump faced a second unprecedented insurgency-inciting impeachment trial on the U.S. Capitol on Jan.6, Romney joined six Republican senators in voting again to convict the former president.

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) on Capitol Hill in Washington DC on February 25, 2021. He received the annual Profile in Courage award for his stance against President Donald Trump. Tom Brenner / Getty Images

“As the first senator to vote to convict a president of his own party, Senator Romney’s courageous stance was historic,” the committee that awarded the award said in a statement.

He said that despite “relentless criticism” and demands that he be censored or expelled from the Republican Party, “Romney has continued to courageously defend the fundamentals of Democratic governance.”

“During a time of grave threat to American democratic institutions, Mitt Romney has been a consistent but often lonely Republican voice in defense of democracy and the rule of law,” the quote added.

Romney told NBC he was “humbled” by the honor and didn’t regret his decision to go against Trump and face the wrath of his own party.

“I sleep well because I know I did what my conscience told me was the right thing to do,” he said.

“I listened to the various testimonies that were provided, I examined it with some depth,” he said, “and felt that it was a sufficiently serious violation of his oath to office to demand a guilty verdict. “

The John F. Kennedy Foundation has presented the Profile in Courage Award annually since 1990. Named after the late President’s 1956 book, previous recipients of the award include former President Barack Obama, the late civil rights activist and Lawmaker John Lewis and Speaker of the House of Commons Nancy Pelosi.

Kennedy’s daughter, Caroline Kennedy, former ambassador, told NBC’s Today show on Friday that Romney “was willing to risk his career and his popularity in his own party to do what’s right for our country.” I think his courage is an example for all. we.”

