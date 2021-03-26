Nikki Haley says Biden is weak on China after tearing Xi Jinping apart





Nikki Haley on Thursday accused Biden of thinking there is no need to criticize China.

It came after a press conference where Biden said Xi did not have a democratic “bone in his body.”

Haley criticized Biden’s stance on China while sharing a clip from the same press conference.

See more stories on the Insider business page. Nikki Haley on Thursday accused President Joe Biden of being weak on China by sharing a selectively edited clip of his first press conference as Commander-in-Chief, in which the president criticized Chinese leader Xi Jinping for failing to not have democratic bones in his body. . “ “Biden doesn’t think it’s necessary to criticize China, a country that actively commits genocide to want to become the most powerful country in the world,” said Haley, who served as the United States’ ambassador to the United Nations under the Trump administration, in a tweet. the clip. “His weak leadership is going to have disastrous effects on America’s future,” Haley added. The clip she shared did not include Biden’s full comments on China at the press conference, in which the president explicitly vowed to confront Beijing on a range of issues while working hard to do so. derail its goal of becoming the most powerful country in the world. Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) March 25, 2021 Republicans like Haley have often sought to paint Biden as gentle on China. But Biden’s policy towards China did not deviate drastically from that of former President Donald Trump, although he adopted a less belligerent tone towards Beijing. Biden, for example, has kept the tariffs of the Trump era on China in place. Biden’s administration has also made it a top priority to challenge China on the world stage on issues such as human rights and trade, as the president stressed in Thursday’s press conference. . “Their overall goal is to become the first country in the world, the richest country in the world and the most powerful country in the world. It will not happen under my watch,” Biden said. “It is a battle between the usefulness of democracies in the 21st century and autocracies,” he added. “We have to prove that democracy works.” The president also said that he told Xi that “as long as you and your country continue to so blatantly violate human rights, we will continue to relentlessly bring it to the attention of the world, and to say it clearly, to make it known. clear, what is going on. And he understood it. ” The remarks came about a week after Biden said he was “proud” of Secretary of State Antony Blinken for publicly confronting the top Chinese diplomat at a meeting in Alaska over human rights violations. man in Xinjiang and attacks on democracy in Hong Kong, among others. The Biden administration also unveiled new sanctions against two Chinese officials earlier this week for what Blinken called “genocide” against Uyghurs in Xinjiang. US-China relations have deteriorated rapidly in recent years amid a trade war triggered by Trump and as Xi grew increasingly authoritarian on the home front. The former president also blamed the Chinese government for the coronavirus pandemic, controversially calling COVID-19 a “Chinese virus,” which also heightened tensions. Some have described the rising geopolitical stalemate as the start of a “new cold war”.







