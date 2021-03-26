Democrats could use congressional review act to overturn some Trump policies: gunfire





President Biden has promised to reverse some of Trump's health policies but has yet to attempt to use a powerful tool to do so, the Congressional Review Act.

Canceling many of his predecessor’s policies is one of President Biden’s top priorities. In early February, Biden even got a little defensive against all the executive actions he was taking during his early days in office to end the policies set by President Donald Trump.

“I am not making a new law,” he said on February 2. “I eliminate bad policies.”

Among other problems, there are more than three dozen health-related policies, many of which are aimed at obstructing the affordable care law put in place under the Trump administration that Democrats would like to see changed.

But as easy as it sounds in election campaigns or a 30-second political ad, it’s hard to overturn the rules of past administrations. There is, however, a tool that Biden and the Democratic Congress could use to overturn policies left by the Trump administration. A little-used law, called the Congressional Review Act, allows a new administration with a like-minded Congress to speed up repealing bylaws and other executive actions with simple majority votes in both houses and without obstruction in the Senate.

So far, however, Congress has made no attempt to use it, and the President has not requested it. And it seems there are no specific plans to do it, at least not on health-related policies.

Time is running out when it comes to using the ARC. With a few exceptions, it only applies to Trump administration policies finalized between August 21, 2020 and January 20, 2021. And it’s only available for the first 60 legislative days, when the House or the Senate officially works in Washington. of the new Congress. This end date will likely arrive in April.

Kaiser Health News tracks health regulations, guidelines, and executive orders implemented during Trump’s tenure and reports whether those policies will continue under the Biden administration or be rescinded.

Trump and the GOP-controlled Congress have not shied away from using the ARC to eliminate the policies implemented by the Obama administration. Between February 14 and May 17, 2017, Congress passed and the president signed cancellations of 14 regulations, according to the Congressional Research Service. Prior to 2017, the 1996 law had only been used once when the new administration George W. Bush and the GOP-led Congress repealed a Clinton-era worker safety rule in 2001.

But experts said it’s no surprise Democrats haven’t followed that pattern this year.

“The ARC is such a brutal instrument,” says Daniel Prez, senior policy analyst at the Regulatory Policy Center at George Washington University. “There are other tools available to them.”

Using the act is also risky. Under its provisions, once a policy is repealed, no jurisdiction can issue a “substantially similar” regulation. But how too similar is the similarity? No one knows and it has never been tested.

“It’s kind of a legal gray area,” Prez says.

The Biden administration may well be the one to test this. A regulation repealed by the Republican Congress using the Congressional Review Act in 2017 affected the Title X family planning program. The Obama-era rule prohibited state health departments from withholding Title X funding as long as organizations were in operation. able to provide family planning services.

Several states had banned Planned Parenthood affiliates and other clinics that performed abortions from participating in the program. Title X has not, since its inception in 1970, funded abortions, but abortion service providers have long been involved in the provision of contraceptives and other health services. Family planning groups would like these public policies to be blocked again.

But failing to use the Congressional Review Act can be more than just getting organized in time. Many of Trump’s policy changes that Democrats might want to abandon were part of broader regulations that touched on a wide variety of topics and could include policies that Biden’s team wants to keep. But Congress can only reject part of a rule.

“The nature of rule-making in health care is that it tends to be omnibus,” says Katie Keith, health policy researcher and law professor at Georgetown University.

For example, a Jan. 19 regulation finalized by the Trump administration cuts funding for the Affordable Care Act market operations and codifies changes that would make it easier for states to create health plans that do not include all protections offered by the ACA. But these changes are incorporated into much broader regulations required each year to keep the health law in force.

Officials in the Biden administration, rather than trying to repeal the entire settlement, will likely rewrite only the things they disagree with. It will take a lot of time and resources.

This raises another hurdle the White House has encountered as it tries to change healthcare policy. The Senate has yet to confirm a director for the Office of Management and Budget, and the new Secretary of Health and Social Services, Xavier Becerra, was only sworn in last week. Both agencies are required to enforce health regulations.

“My own penny is that this is not the product of a deliberate decision not to use ARC,” says Sara Rosenbaum, professor of health law and policy at George Washington University. “It’s more of a problem with the mess they were faced with when the new administration started. They don’t know what they want to do with these rules.”

And the transition period has been particularly tumultuous. Both the Biden administration and the new Congress were slow to organize. First, Trump refused to concede the election, which sparked a mob attack on Capitol Hill. Then, once it was official that Biden had won, the now equally divided, 50-50 Senate did not change hands for Democratic control until inauguration day, when the Vice President Kamala Harris became the deciding vote. A deal on how to run the Senate and committees took even longer to negotiate between Democrats and Republicans.

Also, before two Democratic challengers swept the Jan.5 runoff in Georgia, most people believed the Senate would remain in Republicans’ hands, so the CRA would not have been a viable option.

Even when Democrats took control of the Senate and the White House, the first few weeks were filled with an impeachment trial, efforts to control the response to the pandemic and the COVID-19 relief bill passed. earlier this month.

It is not too late for Congress to turn to the Congressional Review Act. Keith says one possible use would be a last-minute Trump regulation known as the extinction rule. It is forcing HHS to review 18,000 of its regulations, and those that are not reviewed by a specified time will automatically terminate. A group of health and other interest groups, led by Santa Clara County in California, filed a lawsuit to block the rule on March 9.

But congressional action could be a cleaner way to end the rule. “It sounds like something to me that Democrats would like to see never come back again,” Keith said.

KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism on health issues. Along with policy analysis and surveys, KHN is one of the three main operational programs of the KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). KFF is a non-profit organization with information on health issues across the nation.

