Twitter (NYSE: TWTR), (FOX) – Could Donald Trump use SPAC to launch a social media or news platform?





A large number of celebrities, athletes and politicians got involved with PSPC as board members and sponsors of the popular investment vehicle. The latest rumor surrounds a certain former president who has managed to get himself ousted twice.

What Happened: According to Fox Business, former President Donald Trump is considering launching a SPAC. Three Wall Street executives in the SPAC industry told Fox Business speculation was swirling around a Trump SPAC.

“I’m not working on anything with a PSPC so I just can’t comment,” said Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization.

Why it matters: Since being banned from Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), Trump has considered launching his own social media app.

Trump could use a SPAC to acquire an existing social media app or media network and turn it into his own.

Talk is a social media platform that saw increased user growth after Trump was banned from Twitter. The company could become a possible target for acquiring PSPC from Trump.

Trump adviser Jason Miller told Fox News Trump plans to “return to social media in probably about two or three months here with his own platform.”

Trump has opened up about his perceived mistreatment by media networks and is said to have considered starting his own media network.

A Trump SPAC could look to acquire a media company and make it a more pro-GOP network and go after other news companies like CNN, owned by AT&T (NYSE: T), and Fox News, owned by Fox Corp (NASDAQ: RENARD).

After losing the 2020 election, Trump was able to raise more than $ 200 million from supporters to wage a legal battle attacking the results.

A Trump SPAC could see strong interest from its former supporters and would be widely followed by the media.

Photo illustration from Pixabay.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

