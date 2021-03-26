The Mote in Our Eyes – Courthouse News Service

Texas State Penitentiary in Huntsville. (Photo by Nick DiFonzo, Creative Commons, via Courthouse News)

Last week in this space, I criticized Chinese strongman Xi Jinping for forcing millions of people to work as slaves in Xinjiang and elsewhere. But the United States is doing it too.

Prison Legal News, America’s premier source for prison reporting, has published numerous articles about strength, almost unpaid labor in American prisons.

It’s illegal to import products made by convicts into the United States, but the United States exports products made by convicts, the editor of Prison Legal News told me in an email. Every license plate in El Salvador is made by prisoners in Texas.

It’s amazing: the most densely populated and labor-intensive country in the Continental Americas, with a per capita income of $ 8,720 ($ 167.70 per week), would be exporting jobs to the United States for our cheap labor.

So tell me, what exactly is the difference between Lord X’s war on ethnic minorities, and his attempt to exterminate Xinjiang cultures, both Muslim and Tibetan, and our own age-old assaults and disproportionate black imprisonment?

African Americans are incarcerated in state prisons across the country at more than five times the rate of whites, and at least ten times the rate in five states, according to a report by The Sentencing Project. In five states of Iowa, Minnesota, New Jersey, Vermont and Wisconsin, the disparity is greater than 10 to 1.

And although no US state has a predominantly black population (Mississippi has the largest percentage black population, at 38.9%), the prison population in twelve states is over 50% black: Alabama, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

Maryland, whose population is 32.2% black, leads this wacky parade, with a prison population 72% black.

Gateway to Confederation, I guess.

And how, if at all, are our prisoners employed, for what and for how much money?

Well, according to the February issue of Prison Legal Newss: When historic wildfires burned down in Arizona in June 2020, two of the three firefighters who contained the blazes were state prisoners who were only paid pennies on the dollar to do the same job as well-paid professional firefighters working right next to them.

Detained firefighters were paid $ 1.50 per hour to fight forest fires: time deducted for breaks. State-employed firefighters averaged just over $ 22 an hour, but with the risk premium and overtime on the line of fire, they surely did more than they should.

What these numbers tell me is that they are using inmate labor to fill the budget deficit, State Representative Kristin Engel told Prison Legal News.

In the same issue, Prison Legal News reported that prisoners in the state of Texas over the past year have been paid $ 2 an hour to move Covid-19 corpses to El Paso.

When I worked as a refugee paralegal in US immigration prisons during the Reagan wars against Central America, immigration prisoners were paid $ 1 a day to work: cleaning, painting, cooking, repairing the prison that housed them.

One dollar a day. They didn’t have the money in their hands, of course; he went into the books so they could buy a cookie or a coke.

I remember a guy saying to me: No, I won’t work for a dollar a day. Twelve cents an hour? No, I am a worker. My job is worth over a dollar a day.

He had been a labor organizer in El Salvador and fled after several of his colleagues were murdered and his life threatened. And here in the United States, in jail, a union organizer offered a job for $ 1 a day.

The debates in our countries on immigration are endless, although they are not really arguments: just endless vituperation from the right and exasperation from the center. (There is no left wing in the United States.)

Well, if President Biden is serious about curbing undocumented immigration from Central America, I suggest he start by encouraging El Salvador to tell its own free or prison workers to make their own damn license plates. , rather than outsourcing Texas prisoners to do it.

(Thirteen percent of Texas residents are black. Blacks make up 33% of the Texas prison population.)