President Jokowi wins against drug addict Supreme Court judges





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) won against drug addict judge, Yudhi Sahputra, who filed a lawsuit for his dismissal. The Supreme Court (MA) rejected Yudhi’s lawsuit so that the dismissal would be legally binding. The case began when it was proved that a judge at the Mempala District Court (PN), Lampung, had placed women in his official residence. Then, based on the results of a urine test carried out by BNN of Lampung Province, it was proved that Yudhi had taken this type of drug. methamphetamine. As a result of this incident, the Honorary Judicial Council (MKH) which was formed between the Judicial Commission (KY) and the Supreme Court (MA) sacked Yudhi in April 2019. It was proved that Yudhi had violated the code of ethics and the code of conduct for judges. Following the dismissal of Yudhi, Jokowi issued Presidential Decree number 86 / P of 2019 regarding the disrespectful dismissal of the post of judge on behalf of Mr. Yudhi Saputra SH MH. Yudhi did not accept the dismissal and filed a lawsuit in the Jakarta Administrative Court on the grounds that he had not been given a chance to defend himself. On May 4, 2020, the Jakarta State Administrative Court completely dismissed Yudhi’s trial. The assembly made up of Susilowati Siahaan, Edi Sapta Surhaza and Taufik Perdana said the process of dismissing Yudhi without respect was by the rules. Yudhi had the opportunity to defend himself in front of MKH. Three months later, the High Court (PT) of Jakarta TUN upheld the decision. The assembly considers Jokowi’s decision to fire Yudhi for his mistakes to be correct. Yudhi still didn’t believe it and appealed. What did MA say? “Reject the cassation”, said the verdict website Registrar of the Supreme Court, Friday (3/26/2021). Seated as chairman of the assembly of Yulius with members Hary Djatmiko and Is Sudaryono. The verdict, which was delivered on March 3, 2021, pocketed case number 72 K / TUN / 2021 with deputy clerk Michael Renaldy Zein. See also the video “ 9 kg of methamphetamine narcotics behind a car door ”:

[Gambas:Video 20detik] (asp / tor)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos