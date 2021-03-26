Boris Calls With Biden After US President Intervenes In EU Vaccination Campaign | Politics | News





And given Mr Biden’s recent remarks, Mr Johnson also took the opportunity to reaffirm his commitment to the Good Friday deal. A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “The Prime Minister spoke with President Joe Biden this afternoon. “The leaders discussed the fight against the coronavirus and updated themselves on vaccine deployments in their countries.

Mr Johnson had stressed that global access to vaccines would be key to beating the pandemic, the spokeswoman said. She added: “The Prime Minister and the President agreed that the fight against climate change will be a crucial element to better rebuild after the pandemic. “They shared their goals for the President’s Climate Change Summit in April and the UK-hosted COP26 summit in November, including the need to tackle climate change and conserve biodiversity in tandem.

They discussed the importance of ensuring that all countries have access to the green technologies they need to reduce carbon emissions. “They talked about common international challenges. The leaders agreed on the need for Iran to return to compliance with the nuclear deal. “ Speaking on the day that China banned several MPs, including former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith, from their country, she added: “Regarding China, the prime minister and the president have reflected on important measures taken by the UK, US and other international partners earlier today to impose sanctions on human rights violators in Xinjiang and expressed concern at the retaliation taken by China. “

Mr Biden ruffled feathers at his first press conference as President of the United States after indirectly raising the Irish potato famine, and perhaps aware of this Mr Johnson had taken advantage of the opportunity to discuss the importance of peace in Northern Ireland. The spokesperson said: “On Northern Ireland, leaders reiterated their shared commitment to protect the Good Friday Agreement. “The Prime Minister was eager to welcome the President to Cornwall for the G7 summit in June.” Speaking yesterday when asked about children at the US-Mexico border, Mr Biden referred to his ancestors saying: “When my great-grandfather boarded a coffin at sea of Ireland, he was expected to live long enough on this ship. To get to the United States of America?

“But they left because of what the British had done. “They were in real trouble. They didn’t want to leave. But they had no choice. “I cannot guarantee that we will solve everything, but I can guarantee that we can improve everything. “We can make it better. We can change the lives of so many people.”

The former Delaware senator was also clear in his determination to tie any possible future trade deal between the US and UK to preserving the integrity of the GFA, signed in 1998 and widely credited with ending to the unrest that ravaged Northern Ireland for a generation. . Speaking during the 2020 presidential campaign, he warned: “We cannot allow the Good Friday deal that brought peace to Northern Ireland to become a victim of Brexit. “Any trade agreement between the United States and the United Kingdom must be conditional on compliance with the Agreement and preventing the return of a hard border. Period.”

Mr Biden traces his Irish roots back to the Blewitts in County Mayo and the Finnegans in County Louth. Patrick Blewitt, his great-great-grandfather Patrick Blewitt was born in Ballina, Country Mayo, in 1832. He left Ireland for the United States in 1850 for a new life in the United States. The following year, he returned to bring parents Edward and Mary and his siblings to the United States. (More soon)







