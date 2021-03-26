Murder of Hrant Dink: Turkish court sentences several people to life imprisonment | News | DW

An Istanbul court sentenced several former senior security officials to prison for the 2007 murder of Turkish-Armenian journalist Hrant Dink.

The long-awaited decision comes after 14 years of drawn-out legal proceedings, and amid accusations, senior security officials have failed to act to prevent his death.

What was the court decision?

The condemned Istanbul court has handed down multiple sentences for the 76 defendants in the case, only a handful of whom are in custody.

The judges sentenced two former police chiefs and two former security officers to life sentences.

They sentenced the city’s former head of intelligence, Ramazan Akyurek, and his former deputy Ali Fuat Yilmazer to life in prison for “premeditated murder”, state news agency Anadolu reported. They were also sentenced to an additional 7.5 years for falsifying and destroying official documents.

Former senior officials of the Interior Ministry Yavuz Karakaya and Muharrem Demirkale were also sentenced to life imprisonment.

A former Interior Ministry commander Ali Oz was sentenced to 28 years in prison. He was in command of the Trabzon region from which the gunman who had shot Dink came.

The court dropped the charges against several other people involved because the statute of limitations had expired.

Hrant Dink was the editor of the Aremnian Agos newspaper, and a strong advocate for improving ties between Turkey and Armenia.

Among the defendants is US-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, with prosecutors probing the alleged links between the exiled preacher and the suspects in the case.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accuses Gulen of orchestrating a coup attempt in 2016.

On Friday, the court did not rule on Gulen and 12 others considered fugitives in the case, but instead said several suspects were linked to Gulen’s move.

What was the reaction?

Outside the courthouse on Friday, Dink’s supporters criticized the decision as “insufficient,” saying the brains behind his assassination had remained free.

Dink’s family said they plan to appeal the court ruling, Anadolu reported.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) also said that at least 20 officials should have been added to the long list of defendants in the case.

The series of trials concerning Dink’s murder have unfolded “without a clear and satisfactory conclusion,” RSF said. The links between the shooter and the authorities “turned out to be very complex and subject to political manipulation”.

Who was Hrant Dink?

Hrant Dink was a prominent voice in the Armenian community in Turkey.

He worked as editor-in-chief of the Turkish-Armenian bilingual newspaper To close, and was a strong advocate for better ties between Turkey and Armenia.

In January 2007, while in the street in front of the newspaper’s editorial office in Istanbul, he was twice fatally shot in the head. He was 53 years old.

Dink’s murder plunged Turkey’s small Armenian community into the morning and sparked a protracted trial that spanned more than a decade.

In 2011, Ogn Samast was convicted of Dink’s murder and sentenced to almost 23 years in prison. He was 17 at the time of the murder.

In 2010, the ECHR ordered the Turkish government to pay Dink’s widow, Rakel Dink, and the rest of her family in damages.

Test shot

The reason for Dink’s murder has never been established as trials continue for others accused of manslaughter.

At one point it appeared that Turkish security had knowledge of the plotbut took no action and led to a protracted legal process.

In September 2010, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled that the Turkish state had failed to protect Dink’s life and his freedom of expression. The Turkish government was ordered to pay compensation to his family.

“Some of those responsible for this assassination, including the sponsors, have still not been prosecuted,” said Erol Onderoglu, Turkish representative of Reporters Without Borders (RSF), who closely followed the trial.

The trial also bears the weight of history. Ankara does not recognize the controversial term genocide when it comes to the expulsion and killings of nearly 1.5 million Armenians.

jm / rs (AFP, dp)