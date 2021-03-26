Politics
Murder of Hrant Dink: Turkish court sentences several people to life imprisonment | News | DW
An Istanbul court sentenced several former senior security officials to prison for the 2007 murder of Turkish-Armenian journalist Hrant Dink.
The long-awaited decision comes after 14 years of drawn-out legal proceedings, and amid accusations, senior security officials have failed to act to prevent his death.
What was the court decision?
The condemned Istanbul court has handed down multiple sentences for the 76 defendants in the case, only a handful of whom are in custody.
The judges sentenced two former police chiefs and two former security officers to life sentences.
They sentenced the city’s former head of intelligence, Ramazan Akyurek, and his former deputy Ali Fuat Yilmazer to life in prison for “premeditated murder”, state news agency Anadolu reported. They were also sentenced to an additional 7.5 years for falsifying and destroying official documents.
Former senior officials of the Interior Ministry Yavuz Karakaya and Muharrem Demirkale were also sentenced to life imprisonment.
A former Interior Ministry commander Ali Oz was sentenced to 28 years in prison. He was in command of the Trabzon region from which the gunman who had shot Dink came.
The court dropped the charges against several other people involved because the statute of limitations had expired.
Hrant Dink was the editor of the Aremnian Agos newspaper, and a strong advocate for improving ties between Turkey and Armenia.
Among the defendants is US-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, with prosecutors probing the alleged links between the exiled preacher and the suspects in the case.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accuses Gulen of orchestrating a coup attempt in 2016.
On Friday, the court did not rule on Gulen and 12 others considered fugitives in the case, but instead said several suspects were linked to Gulen’s move.
What was the reaction?
Outside the courthouse on Friday, Dink’s supporters criticized the decision as “insufficient,” saying the brains behind his assassination had remained free.
Dink’s family said they plan to appeal the court ruling, Anadolu reported.
Reporters Without Borders (RSF) also said that at least 20 officials should have been added to the long list of defendants in the case.
The series of trials concerning Dink’s murder have unfolded “without a clear and satisfactory conclusion,” RSF said. The links between the shooter and the authorities “turned out to be very complex and subject to political manipulation”.
Who was Hrant Dink?
Hrant Dink was a prominent voice in the Armenian community in Turkey.
He worked as editor-in-chief of the Turkish-Armenian bilingual newspaper To close, and was a strong advocate for better ties between Turkey and Armenia.
In January 2007, while in the street in front of the newspaper’s editorial office in Istanbul, he was twice fatally shot in the head. He was 53 years old.
Dink’s murder plunged Turkey’s small Armenian community into the morning and sparked a protracted trial that spanned more than a decade.
In 2011, Ogn Samast was convicted of Dink’s murder and sentenced to almost 23 years in prison. He was 17 at the time of the murder.
In 2010, the ECHR ordered the Turkish government to pay Dink’s widow, Rakel Dink, and the rest of her family in damages.
Test shot
The reason for Dink’s murder has never been established as trials continue for others accused of manslaughter.
At one point it appeared that Turkish security had knowledge of the plotbut took no action and led to a protracted legal process.
In September 2010, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled that the Turkish state had failed to protect Dink’s life and his freedom of expression. The Turkish government was ordered to pay compensation to his family.
“Some of those responsible for this assassination, including the sponsors, have still not been prosecuted,” said Erol Onderoglu, Turkish representative of Reporters Without Borders (RSF), who closely followed the trial.
The trial also bears the weight of history. Ankara does not recognize the controversial term genocide when it comes to the expulsion and killings of nearly 1.5 million Armenians.
jm / rs (AFP, dp)
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]