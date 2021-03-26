Harsh Vardhan at NATHEALTH Annual Summit









New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said on Friday that the goal of “health for all” was a top priority for the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi .

Dr Harsh Vardhan addressed the 7th Annual NATHEALTH Summit focusing on “Expanding India’s Health System in the Post-COVID Era” via video conference today.

Reiterating the government’s commitments to achieve the goal of Health for All, the Union Minister said: “This is a top priority for the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. To institutionalize the approach towards our goal, we launched the National Health Policy in 2017.

“The vision underlying the policy framework has been to achieve the highest possible level of health and well-being for all, in all age groups, with an emphasis on preventive aspects and promoting health care and providing universal access to good quality health services without anyone facing financial hardship as a result, ”Vardhan added.

“Ayushman Bharat is yet another ambitious government program with the goal of providing universal free access to comprehensive primary health care, promoting health and well-being,” Vardhan added. “Health was also identified in the 2021-22 budget as one of the six main pillars to stimulate growth. A holistic approach to health and wellness has been taken with a huge financial allocation of Rs 2,23846 crore in 2021-22 which is a mammoth 137% increase over the previous year. In order to meet our policy goals, we are working to increase health spending as a percentage of GDP to 2.5% by 2025. We also encourage state governments to improve public sector health spending. to over 8 percent of the state’s GDP, ”Vardhan said.

He explained how Pradhan Mantri Aatma Nirbhar Swaasthya Yojana will strengthen the health system to meet the challenges of current and future pandemics.

“Pradhan Mantri Aatma Nirbhar Swaasthya Yojana’s main goal is to strengthen health systems across the continuum of care to meet the challenges of current and future pandemics while developing and building robust computer surveillance systems to track and contain the spread of disease. “

He added that there are various other components of Yojana that meet the needs of emergency response like critical care blocks for advanced treatment, training and mentoring, strengthening of public health laboratory network, the creation of new regional centers for disease control, etc.

Dr Harsh Vardhan said: “Good governance, transparency and reform to transform have been hallmarks of this government. The Law on the National Medical Commission paved the way for the implementation of long-needed reforms in medical education. Likewise, the National Commission for Allied Professions and Health has also been adopted, which will allow the standardization of education. The Cabinet approved the expansion of the AIIMS network, bringing their total staff to 22, more than half of which are already operational. District hospitals are being turned into medical schools as the current government Medical schools are being upgraded under the Pradhan Mantri Swaasthya Suraksha Yojana. “

The Union Minister stressed the importance of strengthening the role of the private sector in the Indian health system. “If India is to achieve the highest standards of healthcare system in the world, this cannot be done without the support of the private sector. The provision of healthcare facilities can be expanded with the active participation of the sector. private.”

He added: “Currently, in addition to running private health facilities in various towns and villages, private companies are also actively engaged in supporting government-run public health programs such as Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Prime Minister’s National Dialysis Program, Mobile Medical Units and Bio-Medical Waste Management System, to name a few.One of the main goals of the 2017 National Health Policy is to align private health care sector growth on public health goals. This will enable the private sector to help make health systems more efficient, effective, rational, safe, affordable and ethical. “(ANI)







