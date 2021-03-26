Trump’s CDC chief: coronavirus ‘leaked’ from Chinese lab





Regarding the origins of the virus, Redfield went on to say: I am of the opinion that I still believe that the most likely etiology of this pathogen in Wuhan was from a laboratory. Escaped. Other people don’t believe it. It is very good. Science will eventually figure it out. It is not unusual for respiratory pathogens being worked on in a lab to infect the lab worker.

Redfields’ remarks come after a WHO team concluded last month that it was extremely unlikely that the virus had leaked from a particular Chinese lab, the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and more likely from first transmitted to humans by an animal. The WHO team is expected to issue a final report on its findings in the near future, although questions remain as to whether its investigation was sufficiently free and open.

Most scientists also believe that the virus developed naturally and, at an unknown time, passed from animal to human, just as two related viruses, SARS and MERS, did over the years. last two decades. But many experts say they can’t completely rule out the possibility that the virus escaped from a lab, although they consider such a scenario unlikely.

Anthony Fauci, the country’s leading infectious disease specialist, spoke to an interview with Redfields at a press briefing on Friday by members of the White House Covid-19 response team. He said his former colleague was simply expressing an opinion about the possible origins of the virus.

I think what he probably expressed was that there are certainly possibilities for tailoring a virus for efficient spread among humans, Fauci said. One of them is in the lab. And one of them that is most likely, which most public health officials agree with, is that it was probably under the radar screen, spreading throughout the Chinese community during several weeks, even a month or more, which allowed it when it happened. clinically recognized to be fairly well adapted.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, successor to Redfields, added: I have no indication for or against any of the assumptions made by Dr Fauci.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki also weighed in on Redfields’ remarks in her own briefing on Friday, saying the Biden administration would await the results of the next WHO report and take a close look at the information. when they are available.

Since the initial outbreak of Covid-19 in the United States, many high-level conservative commentators, Republican lawmakers and former Trump administration officials have promoted the theory that the virus leaked from the Institute of Wuhan virology, offering little evidence to support their claims they seek to blame the Chinese Communist government for the spread of disease. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Senator Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) Are among the main proponents of the laboratory theory.

Redfield stressed on Friday that his assessment of the origins of the virus did not imply any intentionality on the part of the Chinese government. But he reiterated that he didn’t believe the virus came from a bat to a human, and by that time it had become one of the most infectious viruses we know of in mankind, for human-to-human transmission.

The former CDC director explained that normally, when a pathogen spreads from animal to human, it takes some time for them to figure out how to become increasingly effective in human-to-human transmission. I just don’t think it makes biological sense for the virus that causes Covid-19, he said.

But Redfield suggested that the increased viral efficiency could have been cultivated in a lab: yes, let’s just say I have coronavirus, and I’m working on it. Most of us in the lab are trying to develop viruses. We are trying to help it develop better and better and better and better and better and better, so that we can experience and understand about it. This is how I set it up.

Susannah Luthi contributed to this report.

