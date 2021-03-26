Phil Jackson accuses media of chess, includes Donald Trump





It’s great to see that Phil Jackson has reached the stage of not caring what anyone thinks anymore. It seemed he didn’t care as he ran the Knicks front office with some of the decisions he made. Now he’s hit the max of not really bothering to stream everything.

Appearing on “The Curious Leader” podcast hosted by former Jackson player Coby Karl, he made it known exactly why he thinks things haven’t worked out in New York City.

Phil Jackson Blames Media For Knicks Failures: I kind of understand what Trump must have been going through with https://t.co/4sZ5qF6R7c

– Kurt Helin (@basketballtalk) March 26, 2021

Let’s go through some of them, okay?

“First, you had a media that was staunchly against the organization, and they were looking for whatever they could do to blame the organization.” – Phil Jackson on “The Curious Leader”

There is no doubt that the media in New York is tough. But if Jackson expected everything to go well in the middle of a three-year run under his leadership where the Knicks went 80-166, Phil, you’re not going to like what’s written. While he may be looking for some form of validity, the basic question is that if you don’t win, the articles won’t be glamorous.

“I think Jim felt like I was facing too big a climb and relieved me of the job because he just saw the media was going to support Carmelo in this situation and I was going to be the guy taking it. bumps. . I mean, there was a lot of distortion, and texting and media was a big part of it. – Phil Jackson

It just seems fair. James Dolan clearly recognized that this was not going to work. The break comes from whether Dolan said it was also the media’s fault or not.

“And I kind of understand what Trump probably had to live with in his first three and a half years in office with the media in the very short term in this position with the Knicks.” – Jackson

Last but not least, Jackson leaves with a mic drop. To compare the role he served in with the Knicks to the pressures of being President of the United States is grossly overstated. But it’s admirable that Phil feels that way.

Hopefully there will be more exciting Jackson sound clips and interviews to come.

