President Jokowi demands that regents use local produce for government projects





Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo calls on regent members of the Association of Indonesian District Governments (Apkasi) to use local products for each government project. “Each existing project must, must use local products. Never buy for government projects, buy foreign products, ”President Joko Widodo said.Jokowi) at the inauguration ceremony for the opening of the National Conference V of the Association of Indonesian District Governments (APKASI) in 2021 at the State Palace, Jakarta, Friday (26/3). According to the president, with the use of local products, the business world in the country can revive. “For what (local products)? That there is demand, that there is consumption,” said the president. On this occasion, regents from across Indonesia attended the V National Conference (Munas) online officially opened by President Joko Widodo at the State Palace in Jakarta. President Jokowi also appreciated and thanked all the regents from various regions who over the past year have worked hard to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic. “I would like to express my deep gratitude and deep gratitude to all the Regents who have worked hard to serve and help the people in the face of the pandemic this year,” President Jokowi said. President Jokowi also asked the regents to consolidate the budget. The APBD should not be distributed equally among all regional work units (SKPD). “The APBD plan needs to be seen really, opened up in detail, where it is executed, what is the result, what is the result. Don’t spend, I have often told you for many articles. All agencies are given, all, all, all, we don’t have a priority scale, ”he said. Meanwhile, Apkasi General Chairman Abdullah Azwar Anas said regents across Indonesia are currently monitoring the effectiveness of regional spending amid the realignment of the budget. Apkasi discussed the issue of refocusing the APBD in pre-munas last week. “In line with President Jokowi’s guidance, the Regents have committed to leveraging the APBD as a fiscal instrument to help accelerate economic recovery, taking a more demand-driven approach.” As stated by the president, the APBD must lead to an increase in the expenditure or consumption of citizens’ households, so that the economy moves., The industry produces and the fields of work are opened again ” , did he declare.

Covid-19 vaccination control Regents, Anas continued, also continued to focus on overseeing and accelerating the implementation of the Covid-19 vaccination. “The regents hope that the president will continue to ensure that the distribution of vaccines from the ranks of the central government can be evenly distributed throughout the region,” said Anas. Along with this, the regents also oversee the implementation of the Community Activity Restriction Enforcement (PPKM) on a micro scale. “Alhamdulillah, the results show a fairly positive trend, with a decrease in daily cases and a decrease in hospital occupancy rates. But we should not all be reckless, not be lax. Economic activities should be balanced and controlled. so that there is no more increase in cases, ”said Anas. After the opening of President Jokowi, the National Apkasi Conference continued with sessions, including one of the agendas, which was the election of a new president general to replace Abdullah Azwar Anas, who had terminated his mandate. [idr]







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos