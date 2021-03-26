Politics
In Bangladesh, four gunshot dead in Hathazari after protests over Narendra Modi visit turn violent
Police said four bodies of members of the Hefazat-e-Islam group were taken to Chittagong University Hospital after the violence broke out.
Activists from Islamist groups set a motorcycle on fire during a clash with police as they protested Narendra Modi’s visit to Dhaka. AFP
Chittagong:Four supporters of an extremist Islamist group were gunned down in Bangladesh on Friday during violent protests during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Dhaka, officials said.
It comes as Bangladesh marks 50 years of independence from Pakistan with celebrations focused on its economic achievements, which activist groups say have been overshadowed by rights violations.
Police say four bodies of members of Hefazat-e-Islam, an extremist Islamist group, were taken to Chittagong Medical College hospital after violence erupted in Hathazari, a rural town where key leaders are based. of the group.
“We have four bodies here. They are all hit by bullets. Three of them are students of the madrasa and one a tailor,” said Alauddin Talukder, the hospital’s police inspector. AFP.
He said at least four other protesters were seriously injured, but did not say who opened fire.
Ruhul Amin, the government administrator of Hathazari town, said as many as 1,500 Hefazat supporters attacked a police station chanting anti-Modi slogans.
“They attacked us all of a sudden,” he said, without confirming whether any protesters were killed.
Hathazari is home to one of the largest madrasas in Bangladesh and is the seat of the Hefazat, which was formed in 2010 and is considered the largest extremist Islamist group in the country.
Hefazat spokesman Mir Idris accused the police of having “opened fire” on his “peaceful” supporters.
“There were some 5,000 demonstrators. They were all Hefazat supporters and they were mostly students of the madrasa. They were protesting against Modi’s visit and the police actions against the demonstrators in Dhaka,” he said. he said.
He was referring to other smaller clashes in the grounds of the country’s largest mosque in central Dhaka after Friday prayers when police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at Islamist supporters who launched guns. bricks.
At least nine of those protesters were injured, he said.
Hefazat is known for its nationwide network and large-scale protests calling for blasphemy laws in Bangladesh. In 2013, police clashed with tens of thousands of Hefazat supporters in Dhaka, killing nearly 50 people.
Hefazat aside, a wide range of Bangladeshi groups – including students, leftist groups and other Islamist groups – have staged protests in recent days against Modi’s visit.
They accuse Modi of fueling religious tensions and inciting anti-Muslim violence in the Indian state of Gujarat in 2002, which left around 1,000 people dead. Modi was the prime minister of Gujarat at the time.
On Thursday, more than 40 people were injured, including four police officers, during a student protest. At least 33 people have been detained for violence.
Clashes also took place Thursday evening at the elite-run Dhaka University, when pro-government student activists reportedly beat dozens of anti-Modi student protesters.
50th anniversary
The violence has eclipsed Bangladesh’s celebrations for 50 years of Pakistan’s independence.
Former East Pakistan emerged as a new nation in 1971 after a brutal war involving India marked by horrific abuses which Bangladesh says killed up to three million people and displaced many more.
For decades the nation has been ravaged by famines, coups and natural disasters, but in recent years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, it has exploded economically with a GDP per capita more than quadrupled since. 2000.
But under Hasina, 73, daughter of the assassinated “founding father” of Bangladesh, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and prime minister since 2009, the human rights situation has deteriorated sharply, activists say.
“The government of Bangladesh should not be allowed to use this moment of celebration to lay the groundwork for another 50 years of rights violations, or to hide its abuses by presenting itself on the world stage at odds with the way it is acting.” against its own citizens, ”he added. said a joint statement from nine rights groups, including Human Rights Watch.
