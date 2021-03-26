Opinion | Bidens press conference shows why he needs Trump





Oh my god I miss him, Biden said of Trump at one point. He was joking, but not entirely.

Biden needs Trump as a foil to maintain a heavy coalition that ranges from self-identified socialists who backed Bernie Sanders in the 2020 primaries to country-club Republicans, namely women, who backed Mitt Romney rather than Barack Obama in 2012. One of the few. positions that all his supporters share is contempt for Trump. It ties them together. As memories fade and new scenarios emerge, this glue will lose some of its adhesive power.

For now, when asked about migrants at the border, Biden accuses Trump: of cutting foreign aid to Central America. For refusing unaccompanied children. For not having built the necessary infrastructure to properly care for those who have come. Renew the capacity that should have been maintained and developed upon which Trump dismantled, he said. That is going to take time.

Biden almost exclusively called his predecessor Trump, not Mr. Trump or President Trump. He didn’t feel the need to use an honorary title. He also made no effort to avoid uttering the name, as he had done before.

The 46th president has legitimate reasons for feeling bitterness towards the 45th. Trump spent months plotting to overturn the election results, hampered Bidens’ transition team, instigated the Jan.6 insurgency, skipped the nomination and continues to cast doubt on the legitimacy of his successors.

Unlike former presidents, Trump made no effort to rise above the fray. Trump called Laura Ingrahams Fox News show Thursday night to respond to Bidens’ press conference. He gave a series of disparaging Biden interviews earlier in the week and continues to cultivate his desired role as the GOP kingmaker since his voter-imposed exile in Mar-a-Lago.

It would have been inconceivable four years ago for Obama to appear on Rachel Maddows ‘show after Trumps’ first press conference or George W. Bush calling for Sean Hannitys ‘show after Obamas’ first presser he 12 years ago. But no one is really surprised that Trump failed to meet this standard. After all, when he took office, Trump never really stopped running against Hillary Clinton.

What is a little more surprising is that Biden is still running against Trump. The new president said it would be difficult to follow through on the Trump deal to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by May 1, as it was initially untenable. If we leave, we will do so in a safe and orderly manner, Biden said.

When asked if he plans to keep Trump tariffs on China, Biden dodged and pivoted to attack his predecessor for not speaking more forcefully about human rights. He specifically cited Beijing’s treatment of Hong Kong and Uighurs. The moment a president walks away from that, like the last one did, is the moment when we start to lose our legitimacy in the world, he said.

But Biden will soon be forced to decide on those Trump tariffs and what additional steps he will take for these human rights violations. He may rightly poke fun at Republicans for worrying about the debt after passing Trump’s tax cut, as he did at Thursday’s press conference, but Biden’s burden grows with each passing day. day to convince people that another round of deficit spending is warranted.

The president is right that it will take a long time to undo the damage done by Trump, but he’s been in politics long enough to know that the window to get away with blaming him will close sooner or later. Trump could stay in the fray in a way that no previous president has, but his usefulness as a defense mechanism for Biden will diminish as Biden remains in office.

Obama and Biden attempted to run against Bush in the mid-term of 2010, but independent voters no longer blamed Republicans for the weak economy two years after being ousted from power. In a society where the collective attention span is so short, no matter how horrible Trump was, there is a statute of limitations.

Oh, my God, how she will miss him.

