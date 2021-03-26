letters March 27, 2021: imposition of Hindi on the IACS; Imran Khan holds face-to-face meeting with media team after testing positive for Covid





Sir – It’s a disturbing sign when politics begins to dictate the language of science. India’s oldest scientific research institute, the Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science, was informed by mail that it was not doing enough to meet the Hindi language goals set by the Center (“Center scientist responsible for cultivating Hindi ”, March 24). The institute’s acting clerk has said his circular on the matter has lapsed, but the developments are worrying. No imperial diktat prevented Isaac Newton from choosing Latin over English when he wrote Philosophiae Naturalis Principia Mathematica, one of the most famous volumes on science. Modern universities need similar flexibility and freedom of expression to thrive. It doesn’t require much.

A working group, formed to study the feasibility of introducing regional languages ​​as the language of instruction in Indian institutes of technology and national institutes of technology, has released some of its findings. First, it reveals that Hindi is not a feasible option for leading institutes like IITs and NITs. This is mainly due to the composition of the student populations and faculties, many of whom come from all parts of the country, thus covering a much wider linguistic spectrum. Several academics have spoken in unison against the imposition of Hindi, an ill-conceived plan launched to distract academia from scholarship.

The working group also found that it was possible to introduce mother tongues in many local technical colleges which mainly attract students domiciled in the states concerned. The report indicates that only 5-10% of IIT students preferred to take their courses in a mother tongue. Another study found that around 44% of students in public technical colleges, which have a considerable presence of local students, wanted to study in the local language. In fact, it is already a practice in many state colleges to use the local language rather than Hindi or English. The study provides valuable information on the language preferences of institutions based on the stature and demographics of students. A leading institute like IACS, where Nobel laureates like CV Raman have worked, is a poor candidate for Hindi “culture”.

The race to adopt Hindi for circulars or administrative correspondence in IACS is also unnecessary. It is a wasteful exercise in terms of the consumption of paper, time and resources.

Tarun K. Sarkar, Calcutta

Sir – It is heartwarming to read that scientists from several institutions have expressed outrage at the Centre’s attempt to harass IACS, one of Bengal’s most respected institutions, in the name of promoting the use of Hindi as the “official language”. On Wednesday, university researchers as well as undergraduates and postgraduates gathered on campus and formed a human chain that passed the football field. The words “No taxation in Hindi” were written on the ground. After the protest, a new circular was issued that appeared to “ replace ” the previous one, although a teacher at the institute wondered if it was just the same circular written in more calming language. Even if this is the case, the students of the institute will continue to fight against the imposition of Hindi.

Ankita Poddar, Calcutta

Barely

Sir – A number of executives around the world have tested positive for Covid-19. However, it is appalling to read that the Prime Minister of Pakistan, who was recently diagnosed with the disease, allegedly held an in-person meeting with his media team after testing positive. Even ordinary citizens are expected to be responsible and isolate themselves after testing positive for the disease. As the leader of a nation, Khan has an even greater responsibility on his shoulders to set a good example. Given the blatant disregard for social distancing standards across South Asia, such irresponsible behavior by a head of state is shameful and must be condemned.

Faiza Khalid, Delhi

