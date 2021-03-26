Boris Johnson faces calls to add France to quarantine ‘red list’ as carriers undergo testing for the first time





Boris Johnson is not pushing to add France to countries’ red quarantine list in response to an outbreak of infectious variants of the virus across the Channel. Amassing a testing regime for truck drivers arriving in the UK is about to be launched amid fears they could introduce highly transmissible strains of coronavirus into the country. Other new arrivals from France are required to self-isolate for ten days, but the government faces requests to go further and send them to quarantine at hotels alongside people arriving from more than 30 others red list countries. The i policy newsletter cut through the noise Ministers plan to add France and other European countries, although a sourceIlast night: there is no news on France on the red list. They are also considering imposing a travel ban during the summer to prevent British tourists from encountering holidaymakers from countries with high Covid rates. There is an argument that this summer’s overseas vacation is not happening and is not giving people hope, a source told Whitehall.Icolumnist Katy Balls. About 5% of French cases of Covid-19 are Brazilian or South African variants, which are feared to be more resistant to vaccines. The deaths of 70 more people within 28 days of testing positive for Covid were announced yesterday, continuing the downward trend in the number of deaths. Another 6,187 cases were confirmed as numbers started to climb slowly, a trend likely reflecting the reopening of English schools almost three weeks ago. Boris Johnson has confirmed that he plans to tighten restrictions on travelers from France, telling MPs: We cannot rule out tougher measures and we will put them in place if necessary. However, a Labor source accused ministers of not appearing to act with great urgency as the party demanded the urgent establishment of a comprehensive hotel quarantine system. Nick Thomas-Symonds, the shadow Home Secretary, said: These terrible warnings about new variants arriving in the UK show why the government’s reckless approach to border security against Covid is so dangerous . This lack of action seriously jeopardizes the gains from the vaccine and the enormous sacrifices made by the British people. Sir Ed Davey, the Liberal Democrat leader, said: It seems absolutely clear that arrivals from all countries need to be quarantined. With France, there is a clear need for an exemption for carriers who should be tested on arrival and tested again a few days later. < class=""> Read more Combination Covid-19 Vaccines May Offer A Way Around Shortages Carriers and border force officials are currently exempt from testing, but plans to require them to perform custom testing upon arrival in Britain are expected to be announced shortly. Three tests per week will be compulsory for Border Force personnel and train and ferry crews involved in cross-Channel work. A spokeswoman for the Department of Transport said: We are closely monitoring the increase in the number of cases in Europe and will keep any measures under review as we cautiously remove restrictions throughout our roadmap.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos