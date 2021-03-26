Two Turkish banks soften loan prices after market shake





Akbank TAS and TC Ziraat Bankasi AS offers to pay more for its foreign currency loans after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s dismissal of the third central bank governor in less than two years has troubled Turkish markets. Both lenders were in the syndication process when the turmoil struck. Akbank revised the overall yield to 250 basis points above Libor and 225 basis points above Euribor to refinance debt due next month, according to its spokesperson. This implies a 40 basis point increase in Akbank’s margins according to Bloomberg’s calculations, similar to the increase in Ziraat’s state-run dual-currency loan, according to a person familiar with the matter who is not. allowed to speak publicly and asked not to be identified. A spokesperson for Ziraat, including the CEO resigned Friday after 10 years of work, was not available to comment on funding. Roller coaster ride Turkish lenders pay higher margins for foreign currency loans in times of crisis Source: Bloomberg

The higher cost of borrowing comes after Turkey’s stocks, bonds and the lira fell this week, as the shocking dismissal of market-friendly central bank chief Naci Agbal on Saturday sparked the worry of a period of political orthodoxy which had briefly restored the fortune of reading it. Akbank, which is among the first to refinance each year, has historically set benchmarks for other Turkish bank borrowers. Exactly one year ago, he added up to 65 basis points to its loan margin as a squeeze in global funding hit markets amid the coronavirus pandemic. In 2019, he led a reduction in lines of credit market conditions improved. Akbank is refinance approximately $ 630 million in existing loans that are due next month. Based on the revised pricing, margins were increased to 215bp above Libor and 190bp above Euribor, according to Bloomberg calculations. Ziraat, which refinances the equivalent of $ 1.1 billion owed in April, increased its lines of credit to 210 bps above the Libor and 185 bps above the Euribor, the person said. (Updates with increased Ziraat line of credit throughout.) Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

