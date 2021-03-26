Trump lies on Capitol riot, claiming his supporters ‘hug and kiss’ cops





It’s a scandalous attempt by Trump to rewrite the history of the insurgency, which he fueled by repeatedly and incorrectly claiming that the 2020 election was stolen from him. There is no evidence of widespread fraud, but Trump and many of his conservative allies in the media and on Capitol Hill have continued to push the “big lie” regardless. the increased security of the United States Capitol, including barbed wire fences, which he called “shameful” and “political maneuver”.

“It was zero threat, from the start, it was zero threat. Look, they came in, they shouldn’t have. Some of them walked in, and they hug and kiss the police and the guards, you know, they had a great relationship, ”Trump told Fox News’s Laura Ingraham. “A lot of people were invited in and then they came in and they went out.”

Trump’s latest money laundering attempt comes after the world was presented with a plethora of video evidence of the violence that erupted on January 6, criminal charges filed against participants, testimonies from law enforcement officials , police reports of violence and descriptions of the fear they felt that day.

Trump appeared to suggest some of the rioters should suffer repercussions, but quickly turned to the attack on the left-wing Antifa movement, a familiar target he has often cited to draw a false equivalence by downplaying the crimes committed in his. last name.

“They persecute a lot of these people, and some of them should… some things should happen to them. But when I look at Antifa in Washington, even, what they did in Washington and what they did in other places and the destruction, and frankly, the murder and the beating of people, and nothing happens to them at all. Why don’t they go after Antifa? Trump told Fox News.

Ingraham then intervened. “But would you say that people who commit crimes, regardless of their political affiliations, should be prosecuted?”

“Absolutely. What you said is absolutely correct,” Trump replied.

The mob of pro-Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol intended to prevent Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

Numerous rioters clashed violently with Capitol Police, using various weapons, as they passed through barriers to breach the Capitol complex. The riot left five people dead, including Capitol Hill cop Brian Sicknick, and more than 100 other police officers were injured. protesters in the building and one of the Capitol police taking a selfie with someone who was part of the crowd that passed the Capitol.

As they entered the Capitol, rioters could be heard chanting death threats against Vice President Mike Pence, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and several lawmakers, some of whom hid throughout the building as the crowd was looking for them.

The criminal complaints filed against some of those who participated in the storming of the Capitol on January 6 validated the concerns about the safety of the members and show the seriousness of the threats against them. Members of far-right militant and extremist groups, including the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, have been arrested and charged in connection with the Capitol riot. Trump himself has been the subject of two lawsuits by Democratic lawmakers who accuse him of stoking the riot. He has repeatedly denied any responsibility.

