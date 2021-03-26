Joe Biden invites Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping to climate talks





President Joe Biden includes rivals Vladimir Putin of Russia and Xi Jinping of China among those he invited to his administration’s first major climate talks, an event the United States hopes will help shape, accelerate and deepen global efforts to reduce the climate. destroying pollution from fossil fuels, administration officials said.

The president is seeking to revive a US-hosted climate forum of the world’s major economies that George W. Bush and Barack Obama have both used and that Donald Trump has let languish.

President Joe Biden (Evan Vucci / AP) It will be held on April 22 and 23. The summit staging will honor a campaign pledge and executive order from Mr Biden, and the administration is timing the event with its own upcoming announcement of what is a much more difficult US goal to reorganize the US economy to significantly reduce emissions from coal, natural gas and petroleum. . The Biden administration intentionally looked beyond its international partners for the talks, an administration official said. “It’s a list of the main players and it’s about having some of the tough conversations and the important conversations,” the official said. “Considering the importance… of this issue to the whole world, we have to be ready to talk about it and we have to be ready to talk about it at the highest level.” Mr. Trump withdrew the United States from the 2015 UN Paris climate accords as one of his first actions. That makes next month’s summit the first major international climate talks by a U.S. leader in more than four years, although leaders in Europe and elsewhere have continued the talks.







