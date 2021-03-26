Pak PM Imran Khan, infected with Covid-19, holds face-to-face meeting





Pak Imran Khan’s PM has come under heavy criticism from the opposition and the public for holding a face-to-face meeting despite COVID-19.

By Dianna Clary

Imran Khan held an in-person meeting with his media team despite being infected with COVID-19. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has faced severe criticism from the opposition and the public for holding a face-to-face meeting with his media team despite being infected with COVID-19, according to a press report released today. Imran Khan, 68, tested positive for the coronavirus last Saturday, just days after receiving a Chinese COVID-19 vaccine. Hi his wife Bushra Bibi also tested positive for COVID-19 the same day.

Imran Khan on Thursday received the first injection of the Sinopharm vaccine produced in China, the only COVID-19 vaccine available in Pakistan, as part of the national coronavirus vaccination campaign which is underway in its first phase. Criticism of the Pakistani prime minister began shortly after a photo of the meeting was posted on social media by Information and Broadcasting Minister Shibli Faraz and fellow lawmaker Faisal Javed, who attended. the meeting.

The photo showed Imran Khan, dressed in a gray tracksuit and jogging pants, sitting in a room on a sofa some distance from his media team including Mr. Faraz, Mr. Javed, Yousuf Baig Mirza and Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari. According to the Pakistans Dawn newspaper, Imran Khan chaired the meeting on Thursday at his residence in Banigala. The opposition said the Pakistani prime minister himself violated standard operating procedures despite the dreaded third wave of the disease and called for the registration of an FIR against all who attended the meeting for having violates standard operating procedures (SOP).

Interestingly, none of the government spokespersons were able to adequately defend Imran Khan over his act of chairing a meeting during the quarantine period and many of them avoided hiring staff from the media on the matter, according to the report. In the posts posted on social media platforms, people wondered if it was necessary for Imran Khan to hold a meeting in person. They asked why he had not chaired the meeting through one of the many video conferencing apps available.

According to SOPs formulated by the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC), the main national body set up to control the pandemic, a COVID-19 patient must be quarantined for nine to 14 days. However, Imran Khan only attended the meeting four days after testing positive for the disease. When contacted, Planning and Development Minister and NCOC Chairman Asad Umar said the SOPs only suggested precautions and meeting participants were seated a reasonable distance from Imran Khan. .]

He admitted, however, that it was best to avoid such meetings during the quarantine period. Yousuf Baig Mirza, who was among those present at the meeting, dismissed the criticism and said the meeting took place after taking all precautionary measures in accordance with the SOPs. We didn’t touch each other and we all wore masks. We took nothing to eat and drink and sat a reasonable distance from Imran Khan during the 45-minute meeting, he said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Medical Association general secretary Dr Qaiser Sajjad said patients with COVID-19 should not meet with people. Commenting on Imran Khans’ meeting, he said: There is a chance of coronavirus transmission. If it is necessary to hold meetings, Imran Khan should use the video conferencing option as the virus spreads rapidly in closed areas.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawazs Information Secretary Marryum Aurangzeb said Imran Khan violated the SOPs and gave a message to the whole nation that there was no need to follow them. Heads of state and government should set examples for the public. But here, the Pakistani prime minister himself is encouraging people to violate SOPs, she said in the report.

This news was originally published at Asume Tech.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos