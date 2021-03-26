Once Covid-19 cases increase, there must be a swift policy





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo reminded regents to take swift policies in their reopening plan face to face school limit. According to Jokowi, the regent should always check if the case is Covid-19 have seen an increase when holding face-to-face schools. “Once it is relaxed in an area, sometimes we take a look at whether or not Covid-19 is increasing. Once the matter increases, it stops (easing),” said Jokowi during his opening speech at the opening of the Association of Indonesian District Governments (APKASI) National Conference V 2021 at the State Palace, Friday (3/26/2021). Also Read: Covid-19 Task Force: Face-to-Face Schools Conducted in 14 Provinces, Prepared in 5 Steps “Regents must also be like this when seeing the opening of limited face-to-face schools. Check if there are any daily cases that have increased or not. Once you are careful, there must be. a policy, there has to be a policy that is quick, ”he said. The same in his opinion applies to the opening of the market. When the case of Covid-19 increases due to market activity, the opening is stopped. If there is no decisive decision in the judgment, the president fears that Covid-19 is not being managed in an optimal way. Similarly, economic activity has not seen maximum improvement. “If it’s not (firm) then Covid-19 cannot (be solved) and the economy cannot (improve) either, it continues to decline. Be careful because this is linked, ”he added. Previously, Wiku Adisasmito, spokesperson for the Covid-19 task force, said there were 14 provinces that would be ready to conduct face-to-face learning. This is based on the statement from the Ministry of Education and Culture (Kemendikbud) in early January 2021. “What we do know is that in early January, the Ministry of Education and Culture declared that 14 provinces were ready to conduct face-to-face activities,” Wiku said at a press conference. online via the Presidential Secretariat YouTube, Thursday (3/25/2021). Also read: 14 provinces will gradually open face-to-face schools, here are the details The fourteen provinces in question are West Java, DIY, Riau, South Sumatra, Lampung, Central Kalimantan, North Sulawesi, South East Sulawesi, Bali, NTB, North Maluku, Bangka Belitung, Riau Islands and West Sulawesi. However, Wiku said opening up the education sector will be done in stages. This step is also in line with the principle of opening up the socio-economic sector for a productive and safe Covid-19 society.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos