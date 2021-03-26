“ Industrial growth has stopped, only PM Modi’s beard is growing ”: Mamata Banerjee









Paschim Medinipur (West Bengal) [India], March 26 (ANI): Launching a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Friday that industrial growth had stopped but only her beard was growing.

To continue its progress in Bengal, especially after an overwhelming result in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the state, the party brought in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the party chairman JP Nadda and many others in the campaign for the West. Elections in Bengal.

Addressing a public meeting in Debra, Banerjee said, “They have two unions. One is the rioter who caused the riots in Delhi, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. And the other .. . Industrial growth has stopped. Only his (PM Modi) beard grows. He thinks to himself above Gandhiji and Rabindranath Tagore. Sometimes he calls himself Swami Vivekananda. He renamed a stadium. after his own name. One day he will sell the country and name it after himself. Something is wrong with his brain. It seems his screw is loose. “

TMC and BJP disagree ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

The ambitious BJP waged an intense campaign to overthrow the state’s TMC government.

In contrast, Mamata Banerjee did not miss a single step in launching scathing attacks against top BJP leaders. “We don’t want to see Modi’s face. We don’t want rioters and looters. We don’t want Duryodhana and Dushasana,” she said while organizing veiled attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the minister of the Interior of the Union Amit Shah.

The first phase of the assembly’s polls will begin on Saturday. In the first phase, 30 seats covering all the constituencies of the Purulia and Jhargram Districts Assembly and a segment of Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur will go to the polls.

Elections for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will take place in eight phases starting March 27 with the final ballot on April 29. The counting of the votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)







