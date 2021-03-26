Those who had met Prime Minister Imran Khan should have been careful: Dr Firdous Awan





Prime Minister Imran Khan holds a meeting with the media team in Islamabad. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s life is expensive, says Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan. A day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had chaired an in-person meeting with his media team, and less than a week earlier he had been tested positive for coronavirus.

LAHORE: The government of Punjab on Friday responded to criticism of the government following Prime Minister Imran Khan’s meeting a day ago with his media team despite testing positive for coronavirus.

“We appreciate the life of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Participants in yesterday’s meeting with the Prime Minister should have been careful,” said Dr Firdous Awan, special assistant to the chief information minister of the Punjab.

A day earlier, the prime minister was criticized on social media after Information Minister Shibli Faraz tweeted a photo in which Prime Minister Imran Khan could be seen chairing an in-person meeting with his media team.

Twitter was furious because the prime minister had only tested positive for coronavirus less than a week after the day of the meeting. Many said the outlook was bad for a country where many people were already questioning the existence of the coronavirus.

Dr Awan also spoke of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), claiming that former President Asif Ali Zardari tricked JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman into appointing Yousaf Raza Gillani as opposition leader in the Senate.

Targeting PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Assistant Chief Minister challenged her to issue statement against Nasir Lotha, who backfired in money laundering investigation against the Sharif family.

“Maryam Nawaz, who has reaped the benefits of the prime minister’s office three times, is responsible,” she said.

When asked to comment on the Supreme Court’s verdict the day before, in which she called on the government of Punjab to restore local government, Dr Awan said that “the system of local government is the breeding ground for democracy”.

“The government of Punjab is formulating a strategy for the local government system and will also seek input from its legal team,” she said.

PM Imran Khan followed all coronavirus SOPS in meeting with media team: official

After the backlash on social media, the federal government responded by saying that the prime minister strictly observed coronavirus SOPs during the meeting.

While speaking to Geo News, Dr Nausheen Hamid, Parliamentary Secretary, Regulation and Coordination of National Health Services, insisted that the meeting be held with all safety protocols in place.

“PM Imran Khan was seated at a distance of at least 25 to 30 feet; all participants wore face masks; all the windows were open and the room was very large, ”she said.

“We all know what coronavirus SOPs are, which include social distancing, wearing a face mask and having a well-ventilated room. All of these guidelines are followed at official meetings,” Nausheen said. Hamid.

When asked to comment on the impact of the image on public perception of the dangers of the disease, especially at a time when misinformation is a major problem, she said: “I think the responsibilities of a Prime Minister are much more than an ordinary person and sometimes there are issues that need to be resolved urgently ”.

“The meeting was held with all the SOPs in place,” she insisted, adding that the situation was certainly “not ideal” but “certain things must be done”.

